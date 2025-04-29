Beth Lindop looks at the potential transfers Liverpool and Arne Slot will be hoping to complete in preparation to defend their Premier League crown. (1:42)

Jürgen Klopp has congratulated Liverpool and his successor Arne Slot after they won the Premier League title this season.

Slot's side beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday to clinch their 20th top-flight crown with the Dutch manager winning the biggest trophy in English football in his first season with four games to spare.

Taking over from Klopp in summer of 2024, Slot enjoyed a fantastic run on Merseyside, losing just two games in the Premier League and Klopp was quick to praise the success on a post on Instagram, saying: "Super grateful for the past, super super happy about the present, extremely positive about the future.

"Congratulations -- YNWA [You'll never walk alone].

"Thank you Luv."

During the celebrations in Anfield after the win, Slot sang Klopp's name on the pitch. Smiling, Slot said: "I send my appreciation to Jürgen," before breaking into the chant which the crowd immediately joined in with.

The chant is Klopp's name to the tune of Opus' 1984 track "Live Is Life."

Klopp enjoyed nine years as Liverpool manager between 2015 and 2024 and took home a range of silverware, including the Champions League, FA Cup and the Premier League in 2020.