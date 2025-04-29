Wolves women's players have said they feel "let down" and "devastated" after learning the club failed to submit an application for promotion to the Championship, despite battling to secure a spot in the second tier all season.

Wolves ultimately lost out on promotion to Nottingham Forest on Sunday. However, players have said they feel that their campaign was "all for nothing" after learning that the club did not apply to compete in the second tier in anticipation of their possible promotion, despite meeting the criteria.

Players and staff were informed by the club of their decision to not apply to play in the Championship following their 6-0 win over Liverpool Feds on the final day of the season. They would have won promotion if other results had fallen their way.

In a statement posted on X, midfielder Beth Merrick said: "Imagine fighting for promotion all season to find out our Championship bid was never submitted.

Wolves finished as runners-up to Nottingham Forest in the Women's National League North. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

"As a group we are absolutely devastated to finish the season this way and believe it speaks volumes about the club's ambitions for the women's team.

"Our players, staff and fans deserve so much better. The staff have put in hours of dedication, for a bid to never be submitted. It's not about money, it's about honesty and transparency."

Defender Lily Simkin, who previously played for Women's Super League (WSL) and Championship team Birmingham City, said the team "felt let down" in a post on X.

"We took it to the last day to find out it would have all been for nothing anyway. We deserve better," Simkin said.

ESPN has approached Wolves for comment.

Third tier clubs needed to express interest in applying for the Championship in December before submitting a formal bid in February.

Wolves previously submitted an application for the Championship in 2022 but lost in the playoff final to Southampton. Playoffs were scrapped last season, with the winner of each of the Northern and Southern division winning promotion as the Championship shifted to a two-up and two-down format.