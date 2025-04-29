Laurens: Pedri is currently the best midfielder in the world (0:57)

Lamine Yamal said his critics can't touch him while he's winning after boasting about Barcelona's superiority over Real Madrid in the aftermath of Saturday's Copa del Rey final victory.

Yamal, who set up two goals in the 3-2 extra time win against Madrid at the weekend, ruffled some feathers after the game when he said Barça's Clásico rivals "can't handle" them this season.

His comments came on the back of a third successive win over Madrid, following a 4-0 victory at the Bernabéu in October and a 5-2 triumph in the Spanish Supercopa final in January.

"While I'm winning, they can't say anything," Yamal said in a news conference on Tuesday when told some felt his remarks were arrogant. "When they beat me, they can."

Yamal, 17, was speaking ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semifinal first leg against Italian side Inter Milan at the Olympic Stadium, in which he will make his 100th Barça appearance.

It is a remarkable number of games to have played at such a young age, but the Spain international does not play like a teenage rookie taking his first steps in the game.

He has weighed in with 14 goals and 24 assists this season to keep Barça in the hunt for the treble, insisting he is afraid of no one when he steps out to face opponents like Madrid and Inter.

"I don't have any fear, but I do feel that motivation and get those butterflies in my stomach before a game," he added when asked if he ever had vertigo before big matches.

"I think that's a good thing. As for any fear, I left that behind in the park in Mataró [where he grew up] a long time ago.

"I wouldn't say I feel any pressure. The atmosphere at the Copa del Rey final, for example, is something to go out and enjoy. I don't view it as pressure."

Lamine Yamal has been in imperious form for Barcelona this season. Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Yamal's meteoric rise at Barça, coupled with the fact he plays on the right wing, has naturally led to comparisons with Lionel Messi, but he remains focused on his own journey.

"I don't compare myself with anyone, so especially not with [Messi]," he said. "I will leave that to you [the media].

"I try to be myself and to follow my own path. Obviously I admire him as the best player ever, but I don't compare myself with him."

Yamal can write the next chapter of his burgeoning career by helping Barça get past Inter to reach a first Champions League final since 2015.

Coach Hansi Flick said the players are ready to go again against the Serie A side despite the drain of going 120 minutes against Madrid at the weekend.

"Everyone is focused and knows how important this semifinal is to reach a final," Flick said in a news conference. "The win against Real, it's important for the positive vibes. It could push you also.

"For me, this is the key. We know we have to work hard to reach the final. Inter have some players in an age where maybe it's their last opportunity to reach a final and they will give 100%. It's clear. This is also what we have to do."

The form of the two teams could not be more different going into the fixture. While Barça are celebrating a Clásico win, Inter have suffered three straight defeats in all competitions.

"It's different," Flick added when asked if Inter's losses will effect them in Barcelona. "The Champions League is also for Inter a big chance to win a title. They are two matches away from the final, as we are. It will be totally different.

"We only focus on the first match, not the second leg [in Milan next week]. This is the first step. Inter is a difficult opponent. They defend well, I think one of the best in Europe. They also know how to build up with experienced players, a good midfield and two strong strikers.

"They are also very dangerous in transition. It's a tough match and we have to be prepared. They overload the middle of the pitch with five players and we have to cover it, protect this."

Barça look set to remain without Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde for the game. Both players missed the cup final and neither were able to train on Tuesday.

Inter, meanwhile, were boosted by Marcus Thuram's return to training ahead of the game, although they will be without Benjamin Pavard who was injured at the weekend.