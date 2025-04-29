Open Extended Reactions

Argentine club Boca Juniors fired coach Fernando Gago on Tuesday after losing to crosstown rival River Plate over the weekend.

Mauricio Serna, a member of Boca Juniors' Football Council, announced Gago's departure following the 2-1 defeat in the Argentine Superclásico played on Sunday.

Fernando Gago was sacked after Boca's loss to River over the weekend. Getty Images

"We're here to make decisions, and late last night, we found that there is no way for him to be our coach," Serna said. "We're very grateful because he's put in all his effort, but there are situations that have led us to make a final decision."

The loss to River Plate was another blow as the club were eliminated in the early stages of Copa Libertadores, losing to Alianza Lima. It was the first time in club history that Boca were eliminated by a Peruvian team in the competition.

Gago, a former Real Madrid player, took over as coach of Boca Juniors last October after stepping down from his role at Liga MX's Chivas in the middle of the season to replace Diego Martínez. He coached 30 games, won 17 with five draws and eight losses.