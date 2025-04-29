Open Extended Reactions

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- For years, Al Hilal have made Asia their playground.

The most successful side in AFC Champions League Elite history, they have deliberately cultivated an air of preeminence in the competition, backed up on the pitch with four titles from nine appearances in the final.

But on Tuesday evening, this sense of supremacy, of inevitability, was shattered at the penultimate hurdle for the second-straight year, as goals from Roberto Firmino, Ivan Toney and Firas Al-Buraikan propelled Al Ahli to a deserved 3-1 win and the chance to win a first-ever Asian crown.

To be sure, to describe it as a fairytale would be to do it a disservice. And understate Al Ahli's credentials.

Like their opponents, they are one of four sides in the Saudi Pro League owned by Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF and, on Tuesday, they fielded a lineup featuring not just Firmino and Toney but also the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Franck Kessié and Édouard Mendy.

Matthias Jaissle's side entered as the only unbeaten side remaining in the competition and buoyed by the knowledge that they had defeated their opponents the last time they had met back in February.

Al Hilal are still second in the SPL, four points clear of Al Ahli, but -- in comparison to their world-record setting standards -- Al Hilal have also been indifferent form as of late, winning just four of their last ten league games and dropping the first leg of their last-16 tie against Uzbek side Pakhtakor.

And while all three Saudi sides remaining in the ACLE have benefited from not needing to leave the country for the newly centralised finals, they've further benefited from the games being staged in Jeddah, rather than Al Hilal and Al Nassr's home of Riyadh.

Laid out like that, it's almost incredulous that this could be considered a boilover. And if there were any doubts as to their ability to match it under some of Asia's brightest lights, Al Ahli moved quickly and ruthlessly to put them to bed early.

Indeed, if the ACLE has been their playground over the years, Al Hilal spent good portions of the game almost being toyed with.

Just nine minutes in, Al Ahli took the lead through a goal made in Brazil, Roger Ibañez slicing a ball down the left and into the path of Galeno, who arrived at the byline just before the ball could roll out and cut it back to Firmino.

The former Liverpool star, arriving to meet it after making a darting run between Kalidou Koulibaly and Ali Al-Bulaihi made no mistake, firing home to lay down a marker of his side's intent.