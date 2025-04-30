Transfer rumors, news: Barça eye move for £40m-rated Rashford

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona are plotting a shock move for Marcus Rashford, while Chelsea have shortlisted Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Marcus Rashford reportedly has his heart set on a move to Barcelona. Aston Villa/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Barcelona are preparing to make a move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, iNews reports. The 27-year-old is currently enjoying a welcome return to form on loan at Aston Villa, where he has four goal involvements in 10 Premier League games. Rashford reportedly has his heart set on a move to Catalonia, although the Spanish club are currently unwilling to pay the £40 million fee that may be required to prize him away from Old Trafford. Villa have an option to sign the England international for the same fee at the end of his loan spell in June.

- Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers is a summer target for Chelsea, according to The Independent. The 22-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough Premier League campaign, emerging as a candidate to win the PFA Young Player of the Year award. Villa boss Unai Emery does not wish to part ways with Rogers, although PSR concerns could force the club's hand if Chelsea lodge a sizable bid. The talented and versatile attacker is under contract at Villa Park until June 2030.

- Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, according to The Sun. The England international is also wanted by his former club Chelsea, as well as Manchester City. However, it is the Magpies who hold the advantage, having previously bid around £70m to sign Guéhi last summer. While that offer was rejected, a transfer should be easier to secure this time around, as the 24-year-old has just over one year left on his Palace deal.

- A deal is in place for Eric Dier to join AS Monaco on a free transfer at the end of the season, Fabrizio Romano reports. The centre-back's Bayern Munich contract is set to expire in June, meaning he'll be free to join the Ligue 1 club the following month. According to Romano, Dier's contract at Monaco will run until June 2027 and will include an option to extend.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Holstein Kiel striker Phil Harres, Football Insider reports. It is believed that Kiel value the 23-year-old at around €10m, a fee that isn't expected to put off potential suitors. Harres has been impressive in his debut Bundesliga campaign this season, scoring eight goals in 24 matches to date.