BILBAO, Spain -- Ernesto Valverde has said he's hopeful Athletic Club can fend off interest from Barcelona and the Premier League and keep Nico Williams in Bilbao next season.

Williams is set to lead Athletic Club in their Europa League semifinal first leg against Manchester United at San Mamés on Thursday.

It comes amid renewed talk of a move to either Barcelona, Arsenal or Chelsea in the summer. Valverde, however, is determined to keep hold of the 22-year-old winger.

"Nico is a very important player for us, it's true," the Athletic Club head coach said.

"Having the season he had and winning the Euros with Spain had a big impact on him. There was speculation [last summer] but we hope he's in Athletic for many years. We hope he's with us next season because we want the best players, of course."

Valverde is preparing for a crucial tie against United, made even more important because the Europa League final is being held at Athletic Club's home stadium on May 21.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, he refused to accept the suggestion that his team are favourites to progress, despite United's struggles in the Premier League.

"We need to bear in mind we're playing Manchester United, one of the biggest teams in Europe," he said.

"They are able to win the Europa League in a minute. I don't know who is favourite.

Nico Williams has been key to Athletic's success this season. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

"Manchester United are in a position in the standings which is unexpected. The prize [a trophy and a place in next season's Champions League] is so big that all the teams have extra motivation. We have the possibility to play a final here in our stadium and that's a boost."

Williams echoed Valverde's comments and warned his teammates they cannot take Ruben Amorim's team lightly.

United are unbeaten in the Europa League this season, but haven't won a Premier League game for more than a month as they've slipped to 14th in the table.

"United always have very good players," Williams said.

"And regardless of what's happening in the Premier, I think that they have proven that in the Europa League, they're very good in the Europa League.

"I think that they have very good players and they have a very good technical style, they have a very good coach. We're going to do our best and let's hope that we get the win and that hopefully everything goes well."

Asked about his future, Williams said his focus was completely on the upcoming match.

"I don't want to look beyond that," he said. "I have always wanted to play in the European competition and feel important. I am super happy here."