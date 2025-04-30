Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens wonder what awaits Wrexham in the Championship after a third consecutive promotion. (1:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Wrexham is keeping the party going after sealing a third-straight promotion.

The club, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will be playing in the second tier of English football next season -- just one level below the Premier League. It is a remarkable rise for a team that was languishing in non-league before being bought by the Hollywood pair in 2021.

And such is the demand from fans to celebrate the latest success that Wrexham is staging a ticket-only end-of-year awards party at its SToK Racecourse stadium on Sunday.

Wrexham clinched promotion to the Championship with a 3-0 win against Charlton. Kya Banasko/Getty Images

Nearly 13,000 fans turned up for the 3-0 win against Charlton on Saturday that saw Wrexham win promotion as runner-up in League One.

The club has opted against a open-top bus parade through the city's streets, given that it didn't go up as champion.

But fans can still celebrate with the players at the stadium for the season-ending awards.

The player of the year and young player of the year will be named at the event, which includes live music.

Wrexham did not say if Reynolds or McElhenney -- who regularly attend games -- would be at the event.