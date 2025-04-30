Eni Aluko has stepped down from her role as host for the Women's Football Awards after receiving backlash over comments she made about Ian Wright.

Aluko had accused former Arsenal star Wright of "blocking opportunities for women" and dominating punditry in football.

"The Women's Football Awards hold a special place in my heart," Aluko said in a statement on Wednesday. "It was the first time an event of this scale was created solely to celebrate the incredible achievements in women's football, and I'm so proud to have been part of it since the beginning.

"However, I've decided to take a step back from being part of the hosting line-up this year. I don't want anything to deflect from the joy, recognition, and celebration that this event is all about. This event belongs to the players, coaches, fans, and everyone who has worked tirelessly to elevate the women's game.

Eni Aluko has stepped down as host for the Women's Football Awards. Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

"The awards will be hosted in the very capable hands of Gabby Logan and Jamie Carragher, who I know will bring their passion and energy to the stage. I love women's football deeply, I'm proud of how far we've come, and I'll absolutely be back involved in the future."

Aluko's comments prompted support for Wright from other industry figures and prompted her to issue an apology.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour last week, Aluko had said: "I've worked with Ian a long time and, you know, I think he's a brilliant broadcaster, but I think he's aware of just how much he's doing in the women's game. I think he should be aware of that.

"I think we need to be conscious and we need to make sure that women are not being blocked from having a pathway into broadcasting in the women's game.

"It's still new, it's still growing. There's a finite amount of opportunities and I think that men need to be aware of that."

As a long-time supporter and advocate for the women's game, Wright responded to Aluko in a post on Instagram, saying: "I've got to say, I'm very disappointed about what Eni has said, she knows how I've helped her, supported her publicly, and I know the previous conversations she's had with me and my management.

"I've seen the apology on social media, but I can't accept it. But I also want to move on."