Ange Postecoglou has hit back at those he says are trying to "diminish" Tottenham's Europa League run and insists his side face a "really tough" opponent in Bodo/Glimt in the semifinal.

Tottenham, despite a woeful Premier League campaign that sees them sit 16th with 19 defeats, have impressed in Europe and face the Norwegian underdogs for a place in the final and a chance of a first major trophy in 17 years.

Manager Postecoglou, who has been under increasing pressure due to the domestic form, claims the players are fully focused on an "unbelieveable opportunity," with the first leg taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday.

"I've sensed, which is not surprising because I've said before that this is the way this club is perceived, that people are almost trying to diminish it in some respects," Postecoglou said of Tottenham's Europa League exploits.

"I've heard people say it's the equivalent of Man United winning the FA Cup. No it isn't. I'm sorry. Not on any planet is it the equivalent.

"Others suggest that maybe we're not worthy of Champions League. Things that are designed to diminish what's ahead of us, which is an unbelievable opportunity.

Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham would be fully deserving of a place in the Champions League. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

"Irrespective of how this season has gone, we have generations of fans who want this more than anything else, to share a special moment with people that they love. This season could have gone very differently and we could be flying in the league, but that doesn't make the opportunity any different.

"What we have before us is the semifinal of a European competition with an opportunity to get to a final, win a trophy and get Champions League football. I just think for the players and everyone involved at the football club it's a brilliant opportunity."

Tottenham will once again be without captain Son Heung-Min for the first leg despite his return to individual training, something which adds to what Postecoglou is adamant is a tough task in Bodo/Glimt.

Bodo, while winning four of the last five Eliteserien titles, are the first Norwegian team to reach a semifinal of a major European competition and come into the tie as huge outsiders -- but Postecoglou cites previous seasons and their victories against Olympiacos and Lazio as reasons to respect them.

"I don't expect them to be overawed by the occasion," Postecoglou said. "They're going to be a really tough opponent. I love their approach, I love that they're not intimidated by opposition."

The Australian boss also corrected a Norwegian journalist calling Bodo a "small club."

"You'd love us to think you're a small club wouldn't you!" he added. "Bodo are there on merit. They beat Olympiacos, Lazio, tough football teams.

"It doesn't matter where you come from. I come from the other side of the world where football is the fourth biggest sport. You say we're a big club, you're a small club. It doesn't matter, we're two clubs in the semifinal and they've done very well to get there and we're going to treat them with respect they deserve.

"This is not just a one-off. They beat Roma four years ago and every year they've done that to more than one club which supposedly are bigger. They've earned it. Even to get to knockout stage, they've not got here by accident."