Barcelona will wear a special edition shirt in the Clásico against Real Madrid on May 11 featuring American rapper Travis Scott's branding as part of a continued sponsorship agreement with Spotify.

The iconography will be based on Scott's record label Cactus Jack and will appear on the front of Barça's jersey, replacing the usual Spotify sponsor logo.

Barça's women's team will also wear the limited edition shirt in their final Liga F fixture of the season, at home to Athletic Club on May 18.

The Grammy-nominated performer will become the sixth act to create a one-off shirt for Barça, following on from Coldplay, Drake, Rosalía, Karol G and The Rolling Stones.

As part of the collaboration, Scott will also perform an exclusive invite-only concert in Barcelona the night before the game, becoming the first of the artists to have partnered with Barça to do so.

Lamine Yamal models Barcelona's one-off shirt featuring Travis Scott's branding, FC Barcelona

"The Clásico is a moment the whole world taps into," Scott said. "Teaming up with Barcelona lets me merge my universe with theirs.

"This wasn't just about throwing Cactus Jack on a jersey. It's about building something that blurs the line between sound and sport.

"Being the first artist to perform in Barcelona as part of this collaboration and sharing that moment with my fans just takes it to another level."

There will be 1,899 limited edition jerseys available to purchase, while the collection will also include two variants of hoodies, T-shirt, retro jersey, cap, shorts, jacket, scarf and a retro football.

Scott, one of the most streamed artists on Spotify with over 67 million monthly listeners and over 44 billion streams, has several fans among the Barça dressing room.

"As a long-time Travis listener and someone who cares about style, this collaboration is powerful," defender Jules Koundé said.

"Seeing the Cactus Jack logo on our shirt and being part of a drop that blends football with fashion and music is something that I'm hugely inspired by and I'm proud to be part of a club that embraces that."

Barça's game against Madrid could go a long way to deciding the destiny of the LaLiga title next weekend.

Just four points currently separate the two teams and, after the Clásico, each team will have just three league fixtures to play this season.

All three meetings between Barça and Madrid this season have been won by Hansi Flick's side.

They won 4-0 in LaLiga at the Bernabéu in October, 5-2 in the Spanish Supercopa final in Saudi Arabia in January and then 3-2 in last weekend's Copa del Rey final at La Cartuja in Seville.