DAMAC Properties will be Chelsea's front-of-shirt sponsor for the rest of the season, the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday.

Chelsea have spent the majority of the 2024-25 campaign with a blank space on the front of their jerseys after Infinite Athlete only sponsored their preseason fixtures.

But DAMAC -- a Dubai-based property development company -- will sponsor the west London side's final four Premier League games of the season, as well as their remaining Europa Conference League fixtures. Chelsea take on Djurgården in a semifinal first leg on Thursday in Stockholm, where the new-look shirt will debut.

Chelsea will be sponsored by DAMAC for the rest of the season. Chelsea FC

The deal will also see the company name on the shirts of the women's team, who have four games remaining this term.

Alongside the sponsorship agreement, DAMAC Properties will develop "first-of-its-kind football-themed branded residences" in Dubai.

Chelsea said in a statement that "Chelsea Residences by DAMAC is a unique project that will consist of 1,400+ residential units. Each residence will have incredible seafront views along with access to the exclusive Chelsea-branded amenities that place health, fitness and wellbeing at the heart of its offering."

It's not yet clear, however, whether DAMAC will feature on the front of Chelsea's shirts for the Club World Cup, which runs from June 14 through to July 13.