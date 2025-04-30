Open Extended Reactions

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) on Tuesday handed a six-year ban to an unnamed Liga MX Femenil player from Mazatlán FC after an investigation into alleged match-fixing.

The FMF said the alleged offense took place during the ongoing Clausura tournament, which took place between January and April.

"The Disciplinary Committee of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) reports that it conducted a detailed investigation into the possible fixing of matches corresponding to the 2025 Clausura tournament of the Liga BBVA MX Femenil by players of Club Mazatlán FC," the federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

"After reviewing the evidence and granting the right to a hearing to those involved, the Disciplinary Committee determined, based on the FMF's Regulation of Sanctions, as well as the FIFA Code of Ethics and the FMF Code of Ethics, to sanction the player with a six-year suspension from any activity related to professional soccer (sporting, administrative, and/or player representation)."

An unnamed Mazatlán player was given a six-year ban for match-fixing. Imago7

Due to the severity of the sanction, the FMF also noted that the case's information would be forwarded to FIFA.

The investigation began after Mazatlán players were accused of fixing a 7-0 loss to Tigres in March. During the defeat, Mazatlán allowed a goal within the first 63 seconds of the away game.

In the Clausura regular season, the Liga MX Femenil side finished third-to-last at 16th place and finished with the worst goal differential (-45) of the campaign.

In response, Mazatlán noted in a statement that the club "recognizes and supports the sanction imposed by the Disciplinary Committee of the Mexican Football Federation."

"With that position, the institution reiterates its commitment to society and to Mexican football to preserve the values of the sport and promote fair play, on and off the field."