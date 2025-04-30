Open Extended Reactions

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- Cristiano Ronaldo's wait for a major trophy in Saudi Arabia is set to continue as Al Nassr lost 3-2 to Kawasaki Frontale in the Asian Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo, who signed for the Riyadh club in December 2022, had chances but failed to score.

Kawasaki will face another Saudi Arabian team, Al Ahli, in Saturday's final with both teams looking for a first continental title.

Kawasaki was ahead after just 10 minutes thanks to a spectacular volley from Tatsuya Ito. Just before the half-hour mark, however, former Liverpool star Sadio Mané scored for Al Nassr to make it 1-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated after Al Nassr crashed out of the Asian Champions League semifinals. Clicks Images/Getty Images

Soon after, Ronaldo headed against the woodwork but it was Kawasaki who scored next, restoring its lead three minutes before the break through Yuto Ozeki.

Al Nassr continued to attack but fell further behind after 76 minutes as Akihiro Ienaga scored from close range.

Ayman Yahya scored for Al Nassr with three minutes remaining but despite Ronaldo and Jhon Durán -- signed for over $100 million from English Premier League club Aston Villa in January -- going close, the Riyadh club could not get the equalizer.

Two-time finalist Al Ahli reached the final by beating fellow Saudi Pro League team Al Hilal 3-1 on Tuesday.