Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martínez had to be substituted at halftime in the first leg of his team's 3-3 Champions League semifinal against Barcelona on Wednesday.

Lautaro looked distraught and in pain as he started hobbling shortly before the break. The Argentina World Cup winner managed to play out the final seconds of the first half, but didn't come out at the start of the second half.

He was replaced by Mehdi Taremi.

Lautaro has scored 21 goals and added six assists for Inter across all competitions this season.

The score was 2-2 at halftime after Barcelona rallied from going two goals behind.

Marcus Thuram, who was returning from injury, and Denzel Dumfries had put Inter 2-0 up inside 21 minutes, but Lamine Yamal scored a stunning goal and Ferran Torres leveled for Barcelona in the 38th minute.

Dumbfries added a third for Inter after the break, but Raphinha levelled the score again with a rocket from outside the area in the 65th minute that was ruled an own goal after deflecting off goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

The result leaves all to play for next Tuesday when Barcelona travel to Milan for the second leg and a spot in the final in Munich.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.