Herculez Gomez and Kasey Keller debate whether any USMNT players could join Wrexham. (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Birmingham City broke the English Football League (EFL) record for most points in a season, after a 2-0 away win against Blackpool on Wednesday took the club to an unprecedented 108 points.

The club, minority owned by Tom Brady, had already secured the League One title and promotion back to the second-tier Championship.

They have managed to garner yet more success this season, though. With victory on Wednesday, Birmingham surpassed the previous highest single-season points total, set by Reading (106) when they won the Championship in 2006-07.

Birmingham will have a chance to add another three points to their tally with their final game of the season against Cambridge United on Saturday.

Brady posted on Instagram after Birmingham secured promotion to the Championship earlier this month, saying: "Straight back up to the EFL championship, and not done yet.

"NFL fans are getting a crash course in the English football pyramid!!!"