Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Tottenham Hotspur have endured a difficult season, with the club on track for their worst-ever performance in the Premier League, as well as defeats in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Entering Thursday, a Europa League semifinal first leg at home to Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt represents their last hope at ending their 17-year trophyless spell.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has repeatedly stated -- as fact more than as a prediction -- that he wins trophies in his second season at a club. If his side can make it through these two legs, then he will be one game away from making good on those words.

However, Bodo/Glimt are not the minnows they could seem. They have already beaten FC Porto, Besiktas and Lazio in this year's competition. Can they add Spurs to that list of victims?

Here's everything you need to know.

How to watch

The match will be available on TNT Sports in the UK, Paramount+ in the United States and Sony LIV in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details

Date: Thursday, May 1 at 8 p.m. UK (4 p.m. ET; 1.30 a.m. IST on Friday, 7 a.m. AEDT on Friday)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Referee: José María Sánchez Martínez (Spain)

VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande (Spain)

Team news

Tottenham

Captain Heung-min Son will play no part in the first leg as he continues to recover from a foot injury, therefore Mathys Tel is expected to play on the left wing. Other than Radu Dragusin, who is out for the season with an ACL injury, Posetecoglou can boast a clean bill of health.

However, Antonin Kinsky, Sergio Reguilon and Timo Werner are all ineligible in the Europa League.

Tottenham will be looking to take a lead to the Arctic Circle for next week's Europa League semifinal second leg. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bodo/Glimt

The visitors will not be able to field a fully strengthened side as they deal with a series of absences. Midfielders Patrick Berg and Hakon Evjen are suspended for the first leg after picking up too many yellow cards, while striker Andreas Helmersen is out for the whole tie after being sent off in the quarterfinals.

To add salt to their wounds, starting winger Ole Blomberg and first-choice center back Odin Bjørtuft are also doubtful.

"I really hope the players are not thinking about the occasion and are able to play the game, but it is not easy. We have a journey where we want to find our identity in every game, home and away -- even against good teams.

"That is part of the plan on Thursday."

