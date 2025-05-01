Open Extended Reactions

Bayer Leverkusen are desperate for Florian Wirtz to move to Manchester City or Real Madrid over Bayern Munich, while Rodrygo's unhappiness at Real Madrid has put a number of Premier League clubs on high alert. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Florian Wirtz would be an expensive signing in the summer window. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Bayer Leverkusen are waiting for star midfielder Florian Wirtz to indicate if he wants to leave this summer, but Sky Sport Deutschland reports that the club are eager that he doesn't join Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich. Wirtz, who turns 22 on Saturday, is expected to move on this summer or in 2026, a decision which will come down to the player's desire to stay for one more season. If Wirtz does ask for a new challenge, Leverkusen hope Manchester City or Real Madrid will be willing to pay the reported €150 million transfer fee, rather than strengthen their rivals.

- Brazil international Rodrygo is considering leaving Real Madrid this summer with several top European clubs interested, Marca reports. The winger is said to be disappointed that his playing style isn't being catered to by boss Carlo Ancelotti. According to Spanish outlet, only the appointment of Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso could convince Rodrygo to stay put. The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with the 24-year-old, who is under contract at the Bernabéu until June 2028.

- Manchester United are exploring a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports. The Germany international was widely tipped to join Barcelona with his Bayer contract expiring at the end of the season. However, talks between the two camps appear to have stalled due to financial constraints. As such, Man United have entered the race to sign Tah, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. The 29-year-old has been a regular in the Bundesliga this season, playing in all but one of Bayer's matches to date.

- Newcastle United have a firm interest in Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, but are concerned about the size of the transfer fee. The Daily Telegraph reports that Brentford value his transfer at £60m, a sign of his goal-scoring ability and his versatility -- he can play on the right or through the middle. The 25-year-old, who has netted 18 goals in 33 appearances this campaign, has two years remaining on his contract, so Brentford might be prepared to do a deal.

- Everton are "all in" on Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, according to iNews. Toffees boss David Moyes is a huge fan of the England under-21 international, who is available for £30 million this summer thanks to a relegation clause in his contract. The Premier League club are expected to face strong competition from the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, who are all reportedly keen on signing the former Manchester City starlet.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Alex Kirkland on growing speculation around the future of forward Rodrygo.

For the second summer in a row, Rodrygo's future at Real Madrid is in doubt -- but for very different reasons. Twelve months ago, the presumption was that Kylian Mbappé's arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu meant a likely departure for the Brazil forward. Mbappé would replace Rodrygo in Carlo Ancelotti's front two -- alongside Vinicius Junior -- and the Brazilian would leave, rather than accept a reduced role. In fact, quite the opposite has happened. For the majority of the season, Rodrygo has kept his place in the team, Ancelotti insisting on maintaining his "fantastic four" frontline despite the resulting imbalance between attack and defence. Rodrygo has made 30 appearances in Madrid's 33 LaLiga games, 22 of them starts. He can't complain about a lack of opportunities -- he just hasn't made the most of them. In fact, he's scored one goal in the last three months. That underwhelming performance, including in Madrid's Champions League elimination to Arsenal, and the Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona, when he was hauled off for Mbappé at half-time, has led go a growing feeling that Rodrygo might leave at the end of this season. Some journalists who are close to the club, and president Florentino Pérez, have reported exactly that in recent days, although a source close to the player has denied to ESPN that Rodrygo is considering pushing for a move. If Madrid do sanction a transfer, and Rodrygo accepts it, there would be no shortage of suitors, especially in the Premier League. Nobody doubts his quality, and at 24, he still hasn't reached his peak. Despite his lack of consistency at Madrid, there's a good chance he'd thrive in the right environment, where he's the main man in attack, rather than a supporting player. In terms of replacements, the question is: do Madrid need one? Without Rodrygo, it means Mbappé and Vinicius -- who's expected to sign a new deal -- could play as a front two, with Bellingham behind them. Endrick would be the first-choice alternative in attack, with Brahim Diaz as a different kind of option. Instead, Madrid could use the funds raised by Rodrygo's exit to spend elsewhere in the team, where it's badly needed: in midfield and defence.

CONFIRMED DEAL

- Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed the signing of Ibrahim Maza from Hertha Berlin. The Algeria international moves on a five-year contract after his release clause was activated, worth a reported €12m.

OTHER RUMORS

- Chelsea are leading the race to sign highly rated Lorient midfielder Arthur Avom. West Ham United and Aston Villa are also tracking the 20-year-old, who has been dubbed "the next Yaya Touré." Chelsea plan to loan him to sister-club Strasbourg next season should a deal be agreed. (The Sun)

- Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old striker Mahamadou Sangaré from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. Sangaré has been superb in the UEFA Youth League this season, scoring eight goals in just six outings. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Aston Villa duo Leon Bailey and Emiliano Martinez are attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. Villa have already been linked with replacement goalkeepers for Martinez, who will be 33 at the start of next season. That includes Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who has a €25m release clause. (Daily Telegraph)

- Liverpool are preparing a move for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman when the winger's contract expires in the summer, but there will be competition from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Saudi Pro League clubs. (Ekrem Konur)

- Real Madrid are planning to appoint Xabi Alonso after the Club World Cup, and he wants to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi plus two players from former club Bayer Leverkusen: Florian Wirtz, as previously mentioned, and Jonathan Tah. (Diario AS)

- Former Ajax and Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is on a list of possible replacements for Alonso at Leverkusen. (Sky Sport Deutschland)

- Partizan Belgrade's Ognjen Ugresic has been earmarked by Man United as a player to watch. The dynamic midfielder, who could move to the Premier League in July once he turns 18, is also wanted by Serie A clubs. (The Sun)

- Juventus are focusing Atalanta's Ederson and Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali as they look to replace midfielder Douglas Luiz. They will face competition for the pair, though, as Manchester United have increased contacts for Ederson and are willing to offer €55m-€60m, and Real Madrid want Tonali. (Tuttosport)

- Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, though the Eagles will demand big money for the 21-year-old. The Reds are also looking at Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba. (Football Insider)

- Manchester City have made contact with the agent of AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez in a bid to hijack Liverpool's move for the 21-year-old. The Cherries will demand at least £40m for Kerkez, with Real Madrid also showning an interest. (TEAMtalk)

- AC Milan are among the big European clubs looking at River Plate attacking midfielder Franco Mastantuono, with the Argentine able to move when he turns 18 years old on Aug. 14. Even so, Manchester United are the frontrunners after Real Madrid backed out of the race due to a disagreement with his agent. (Calciomercato)

- Fabio Silva has decided to leave Wolves when his Las Palmas loan ends, with Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Stuttgart, Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt all interested in the striker. (TEAMtalk)

- Italy international Federico Gatti has agreed a new contract with Juventus, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2030. (Calciomercato)

- Borussia Dortmund want between €15m and €20m for Julian Brandt, which is too much for Werder Bremen to pay. (Bild)

- Atletico Madrid have been following Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena, who wants to stay in Spain amid interest from Al Ahli. (Relevo)

- Man United are closing on a deal to sign forward Enzo Kana-Biyik from Le Havre. The 18-year-old is out of contract and will join on a free transfer to follow the same path as Paul Pogba. (Manchester Evening News)