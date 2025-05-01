Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool, Chelsea tracking Rodrygo

Open Extended Reactions

Rodrygo's unhappiness at Real Madrid has put a number of Premier League clubs on high alert, while Manchester United have joined the race to sign Jonathan Tah on a free transfer. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Inter's Inzaghi: Players like Barça's Yamal born every 50 years

- Ronaldo's trophy wait goes on after Al Nassr's ACL Elite exit

- Amorim: Man United can't save season with Europa League win

Rodrygo's unhappiness at Real Madrid has put a number of Premier League clubs on high alert. Image Photo Agency

TRENDING RUMORS

- Brazil international Rodrygo is considering leaving Real Madrid this summer with several top European clubs interested, Marca reports. The winger is said to be disappointed that his playing style isn't being catered to by current boss Carlo Ancelotti. According to Spanish outlet, only the appointment of Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso could convince Rodrygo to stay put. The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have previously been linked with the 24-year-old, who is under contract at the Bernabéu until June 2028.

- Manchester United are exploring a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports. The Germany international was widely tipped to join Barcelona with his Bayer contract expiring at the end of the season. However, talks between the two camps appear to have stalled due to financial constraints. As such, Man United have entered the race to sign Tah, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. The 29-year-old has been a regular in the Bundesliga this season, playing in all but one of Bayer's matches to date.

- Everton are "all in" on Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, according to iNews. Toffees boss David Moyes is a huge fan of the England under-21 international, who is available for just £30 million this summer thanks to a relegation clause in his contract. While he'd be a "franchise player" for Everton, the Premier League club are expected to face strong competition from the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, who are all reportedly keen on signing the former Manchester City starlet.

- Chelsea are leading the race to sign highly rated Lorient midfielder Arthur Avom, The Sun has revealed. West Ham United and Aston Villa are also tracking the 20-year-old, who has been dubbed "the next Yaya Touré." However, it is the Blues who remain favourites to sign him, as they are planning on loaning him out to sister-club Strasbourg next season should a deal be agreed. The paper says that Avom is in no rush to sign a new contract at Lorient despite his current deal expiring next summer.

- Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old striker Mahamadou Sangaré from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, Fabrizio Romano reports. With the terms of the deal now finalized, the France youth international is set to undergo a medical at Man City. Sangaré has been superb in the UEFA Youth League this season, scoring eight goals in just six outings.