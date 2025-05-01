UCL stats: Raphinha breaks Messi's record, Yamal sets UCL record, Dembele equals Mbappe's 6

Open Extended Reactions

Th 2024-25 UEFA Champions League semifinals began with two absolute UCL classics as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal 1-0 in London, while Barcelona and Inter Milan played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in Spain.

Both ties are evenly balanced after the first leg, and it's anyone's guess who will make the final on May 31st in Munich.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of the mid-week stats from the UCL:

1



This was PSG's first win over Arsenal in UEFA competitions (previously 0-3-2 W-D-L); Arsenal were the team PSG had faced the most without defeating in European competitions.

2/14 and 3

PSG are the 14th team to win the first leg of a UCL semifinal away from home . Of those, only 2 failed to advance (Panathinaikos in 1995-96 and Ajax in 2018-19). PSG also became the first-team ever to win the first away leg of a UCL semifinal thrice, overtaking AC Milan, Ajax and Real Madrid (2).

7

This was PSG's seventh away win in the first leg of a two-legged UCL KO Stage tie; PSG went on to advance in 5 of the previous 6, only failing to advance vs Manchester United in the 2018-19 Round of 16.

5

This was Arsenal's fifth home loss in the first leg of a two-legged UCL KO Stage tie; Arsenal failed to advance in the previous 4.

0

Arsenal have not been held scoreless in a home UCL match since Feb. 2016 in the 2015-16 Round of 16 vs Barcelona.

18y 215d

At 18 years and 215 days, Myles Lewis-Skelly became the youngest English player and youngest Premier League player to appear in a UEFA Champions League semifinal.

25 and 6

Ousmane Dembélé has scored 25 goals in 25 appearances for PSG in 2025 - already 12 more than he scored in 42 games in 2024. Dembélé's 25 goals are the most by a player in Europe's top 5 leagues in 2025 in all comps. Dembélé's 6 goal contributions are the most by a PSG player in a single knockout stage since Kylian Mbappé in 2020-21.

11

Dembele has 11 goal contributions in UCL this season (8 goals, 3 assists). Since 1999-00, only Karim Benzema (twice - 16 and 12) has been directly involved in more goals in a single UCL season among French internationals than Ousmane Dembélé this season.

8

Arsenal's 8-game UCL unbeaten streak came to an end. It had been the club's second longest unbeaten streak in a single UCL season

17y, 291d and 100

Lamine Yamal scored in his 100th career club match, also becoming the youngest player to score in a UCL semifinal or final (17 years, 291 days). Yamal also became the second youngest player to start a UEFA Champions League semifinal after Julian Draxler (17 years, 226 days) for Schalke vs Man United in May 2011. Yamal's 5 career UCL goals are the most of any player before their eighteenth birthday (Ansu Fati 2, Ethan Nwaneri 2).

20

With 20 goal contributions (12G, 8A) in the UEFA Champions League this season, Raphinha overtook Lionel Messi's club record of 19 UCL goal contributions in a single season (2011/12). The Brazilian is one away from tying Cristiano Ronaldo's record (21) set in 2013-14 for most in a UCL season.

9

Raphinha has 8 assists this season in the UEFA Champions League, 1 shy of equalling Luís Figo's UCL assist record of 9 in 1999-00.

2/705

The game-tying goal in 65th minute was a shot deflected off Inter GK Yann Sommer. It was only Sommer's second own goal in 705 career club-level games (2012 with Basel).

30

Marcus Thuram's goal after 30 seconds was the earliest goal in a UEFA Champions League semifinal ever. This was only the second time Barcelona conceded in the first minute of a UCL match, the first being Alexandre Pato's goal for AC Milan in 2011 (24 seconds).

24 and 40+

Barcelona have scored 24 home goals in the UEFA Champions League this season, which is the second-most in club history (record is Barcelona 29 in 1999-00). Barcelona also became the fifth team in UEFA Champions League history to score 40+ goals in a season.

5

This is the fifth time at home that Barcelona have played out a draw in a UCL KO stage tie. Of the previous 4, Barcelona only advanced once (2009 vs Chelsea).

14

Barcelona: 14th match this season for the club to feature 6+ goals combined, which ties the second-most in a season in the club's history.

6

Only three UCL semifinals in the competition's history have witnessed more goals than the 6 scored between Barcelona and Inter Milan. It was also the highest-scoring draw in a UCL Semifinal since 1998-99 (Dynamo Kyiv 3-3 Bayern Munich).

2

Denzel Dumfries joined Kylian Mbappé as the only player to score multiple goals in a UCL KO stage game away to Barcelona (Mbappé did it twice in 2021 and 2024). Dumfries also became the first Inter player ever to score a brace in a UCL semifinal, and the third Dutch player to do so (Phillip Cocu, Georginio Wijnaldum).

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.