Chelsea vs Liverpool: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool are Premier League champions already, with four games to go. However, for other teams there is still a lot left to play for. Not least of those are Chelsea, who are chasing a return to the Champions League.

Chelsea are fifth and will qualify for Europe's premier competition next season if they manage to hold on to that spot, although they cannot afford to drop points, with the likes of Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest breathing down their necks. .

- Premier League table

Chelsea enter the game a massive 22 points behind Liverpool. Although that shows the big gap between the two sides all season, the reverse fixture at Anfield was a tight affair, where Liverpool won 2-1 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones, either side of Nicolas Jackson's equaliser for Chelsea.

Can Chelsea keep pace with the top five? Or will Arne Slot's side continue to mean business even after the title has been sealed?

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, Peacock in the United States, Optus Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, May 4 at 4.30 p.m. BST (11:30 a.m. E.T., 9 p.m. IST, 1:30 a.m. AEST, Monday morning)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Referee: Simon Hooper

VAR: John Brooks

Injury news: