Chelsea vs Liverpool: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Liverpool are Premier League champions already, with four games to go. However, for other teams there is still a lot left to play for. Not least of those are Chelsea, who are chasing a return to the Champions League.
Chelsea are fifth and will qualify for Europe's premier competition next season if they manage to hold on to that spot, although they cannot afford to drop points, with the likes of Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest breathing down their necks. .
Chelsea enter the game a massive 22 points behind Liverpool. Although that shows the big gap between the two sides all season, the reverse fixture at Anfield was a tight affair, where Liverpool won 2-1 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones, either side of Nicolas Jackson's equaliser for Chelsea.
Can Chelsea keep pace with the top five? Or will Arne Slot's side continue to mean business even after the title has been sealed?
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.
How to watch:
The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, Peacock in the United States, Optus Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Key Details:
Date: Sunday, May 4 at 4.30 p.m. BST (11:30 a.m. E.T., 9 p.m. IST, 1:30 a.m. AEST, Monday morning)
Venue: Stamford Bridge, London
Referee: Simon Hooper
VAR: John Brooks
Injury news:
Chelsea
Christopher Nkunku, F, knock, OUT for a few days
Robert Sanchez, G, knock, DOUBT
Wesley Fofana, D, muscle, OUT for the season
Malo Gusto, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return early May
Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return mid-May
Omari Kellyman, M, hamstring, OUT for the season
Liverpool
Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return mid-May
Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return mid-May
Expected Lineups:
Chelsea
GK: Filip Jorgensen
RB: Moises Caicedo | CB: Trevoh Chalobah | CB: Levi Colwill | LB: Marc Cucurella
CM: Romeo Lavia | CM: Enzo Fernandez
RW: Pedro Neto | CAM: Cole Palmer | LW: Noni Madueke
CF: Nicolas Jackson
Liverpool
GK: Alisson Becker
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold | CB: Ibrahima Konate | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Andrew Robertson
CM: Alexis Mac Allister | CM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Dominik Szoboszlai
RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Luis Diaz | LW: Cody Gakpo
Stats:
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 games against Chelsea -- with their last loss being a 1-0 reverse at Anfield in 2021.
Against Everton last weekend, Nicolas Jackson snapped a 13-game goalless streak with Chelsea in all competitions, which was his longest streak without a goal in senior football
Mohamed Salah now has 46 goal contributions this season in the Premier League (28 goals, 18 assists). That is one shy of equaling Andy Cole and Alan Shearer for most goals and assists in a single Premier League season.
Salah now has 185 Premier League goals, moving past Sergio Aguero into fifth place in the all-time Premier League top-scorers list.
Cole Palmer has now gone 12 Premier League games without a goal, since he scored against Bournemouth in a 2-2 draw in January.
Latest news and analysis:
- How Arne Slot, Liverpool won the Premier League
If it was Jürgen Klopp who turned Liverpool supporters from doubters to believers, then it's Slot who has ensured that well of belief has not run dry.
- The stats that powered Liverpool's Premier League title run
The Premier League has mostly lacked for drama in 2024-25, with both its title and relegation races wrapping up before May, but that doesn't make Liverpool's achievement any less impressive.
- Enzo Maresca labels Cole Palmer goal drought 'a mental thing'
Palmer has found the back of the net just 14 times in all competitions so far.
- Chelsea sharing Twickenham during Stamford Bridge works possible - RFU boss
The RFU has spoken openly about its eagerness to stage more non-rugby events at Twickenham and Chelsea have previously mentioned the 82,000-capacity ground as an option for a temporary home if they opt to refurbish and expand Stamford Bridge.