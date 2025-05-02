Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Etihad Stadium

Line: MNC -280, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Manchester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Stefan Ortega

LB Nico O'Reilly | CB Rúben Dias | CB Josko Gvardiol | RB Matheus Nunes

DM Nicolas Gonzalez | DM Ilkay Gündogan

LW Savinho | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Bernardo Silva

ST Omar Marmoush

Player availability updates:

Nathan Aké, D, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Erling Haaland, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 17

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

John Stones, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Expected Lineup:

GK José Sá

CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty

LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo

AM Matheus Cunha | AM Marshall Munetsi

ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

Player availability updates:

Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Sam Johnstone, G, undisclosed, DOUBT

Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Pedro Lima, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 27

Aston Villa v Fulham

Villa Park

Line: AVL -130, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

Latest Aston Villa team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Emiliano Martínez

LB Lucas Digne | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Pau Torres | RB Matty Cash

DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara

LW Jacob Ramsey | AM John McGinn | RW Morgan Rogers

ST Ollie Watkins

Player availability updates:

Marcus Rashford, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Latest Fulham team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bernd Leno

LB Ryan Sessegnon | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Kenny Tete

DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic

LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Harry Wilson

ST Raúl Jiménez

Player availability updates:

Rodrigo Muniz, F, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Antonee Robinson, D, achilles, DOUBT

Everton v Ipswich Town

Goodison Park

Line: EVE -200, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Everton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jordan Pickford

LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB Jake O'Brien | RB Nathan Patterson

DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye

LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Dwight McNeil

ST Armando Broja

Player availability updates:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Jesper Lindstrom, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10

James Tarkowski, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Latest Ipswich Town team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alex Palmer

LB Jacob Greaves | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Dara O'Shea

DM Sam Morsy | DM Jack Taylor

LW Jack Clarke | AM Julio Enciso | RW Omari Hutchinson

ST Liam Delap

Player availability updates:

Nathan Broadhead, F, thigh, DOUBT

Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13

Leif Davis, D, suspension, due back May. 18

Ben Johnson, D, suspension, due back May. 10

Aro Muric, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1

Kalvin Phillips, M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Jaden Philogene, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, DOUBT

Conor Townsend, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Leicester City v Southampton

King Power Stadium

Line: LEI +125, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Leicester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jakub Stolarczyk

LB Luke Thomas | CB Conor Coady | CB Wout Faes | RB James Justin

DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré

LW Jordan Ayew | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Kasey McAteer

ST Jamie Vardy

Player availability updates:

Facundo Buonanotte, F/M, concussion, OUT, estimated return May. 11

Bobby De Cordova-Reid, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jun. 28

Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25

Mads Hermansen, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Jun. 28

Stephy Mavididi, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jul. 26

Ricardo Pereira, D, strain, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Latest Southampton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Aaron Ramsdale

CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Jack Stephens

LM Ryan Manning | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Kyle Walker-Peters

AM Kamaldeen Sulemana | AM Mateus Fernandes

ST Ross Stewart

Player availability updates:

Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Paul Onuachu, F, ankle, DOUBT

Charlie Taylor, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Emirates Stadium

Line: ARS +110, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Latest Arsenal team news

Expected Lineup:

GK David Raya

LB Kieran Tierney | CB Jakub Kiwior | CB William Saliba | RB Ben White

CM Oleksandr Zinchenko | CM Declan Rice | CM Thomas Partey

FWL Raheem Sterling | ST Leandro Trossard | FWR Ethan Nwaneri

Player availability updates:

Riccardo Calafiori, D, knee, DOUBT

Gabriel Magalhães, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Jorginho, M, ribs, OUT, estimated return May. 7

Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Kepa Arrizabalaga

LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Adam Smith

DM Tyler Adams | DM Alex Scott

LW Dango Ouattara | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Antoine Semenyo

ST Evanilson

Player availability updates:

Ryan Christie, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

Brentford v Manchester United

Gtech Community Stadium

Line: BRE -155, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Brentford team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mark Flekken

LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Michael Kayode

DM Christian Nørgaard | DM Yehor Yarmolyuk

LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo

ST Yoane Wissa

Player availability updates:

Fábio Carvalho, F/M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Jul. 26

Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Vitaly Janelt, M, heel, OUT, estimated return Aug. 16

Igor Thiago, F, infection, DOUBT

Latest Manchester United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK André Onana

CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Luke Shaw | CB Leny Yoro

LM Harry Amass | CM Christian Eriksen | CM Kobbie Mainoo | RM Noussair Mazraoui

AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Bruno Fernandes

ST Rasmus Højlund

Player availability updates:

Toby Collyer, M, leg, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Diogo Dalot, M/D, calf, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Ayden Heaven, D, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 4

Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Joshua Zirkzee, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United

American Express Stadium

Line: NEW +135, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bart Verbruggen

LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Joël Veltman

DM Carlos Baleba | DM Jack Hinshelwood

LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Matt O'Riley | RW Yankuba Minteh

ST Danny Welbeck

Player availability updates:

Igor Julio, D, hamstring, DOUBT

João Pedro, F/M, suspension, due back May. 19

Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return May. 19

James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 19

Georginio Rutter, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 19

Jan Paul van Hecke, D, concussion, DOUBT

Adam Webster, D, thigh, DOUBT

Latest Newcastle United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Nick Pope

LB Valentino Livramento | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Kieran Trippier

CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali | CM Joe Willock

FWL Harvey Barnes | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

Player availability updates:

Joelinton, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Lewis Hall, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30

Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1

Matt Targett, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

London Stadium

Line: WHU +125, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest West Ham United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alphonse Areola

CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | CB Jean-Clair Todibo

LM Emerson | CM Lucas Paquetá | CM Tomás Soucek | RM Aaron Wan-Bissaka

AM Jarrod Bowen | AM Mohammed Kudus

ST Niclas Füllkrug

Player availability updates:

Edson Álvarez, M, back, DOUBT

Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Guglielmo Vicario

LB Djed Spence | CB Kevin Danso | CB Ben Davies | RB Pedro Porro

CM Dejan Kulusevski | CM Pape Matar Sarr | CM Archie Gray

FWL Mathys Tel | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Wilson Odobert

Player availability updates:

Lucas Bergvall, M, ankle, DOUBT

Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

James Maddison, F/M, knee, DOUBT

Dominic Solanke, F, quadriceps, DOUBT

Son Heung-Min, F/M, foot, DOUBT

Chelsea v Liverpool

Stamford Bridge

Line: CHE +115, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

Latest Chelsea team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Robert Sánchez

LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Moisés Caicedo

DM Enzo Fernández | DM Romeo Lavia

LW Noni Madueke | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto

ST Nicolas Jackson

Player availability updates:

Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2

David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Omari Kellyman, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2

Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back May. 25

Christopher Nkunku, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Robert Sánchez, G, leg, DOUBT

Gaga Slonina, G, finger, DOUBT

Latest Liverpool team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alisson Becker

LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold

DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister

LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah

ST Luis Díaz

Player availability updates:

Conor Bradley, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 19

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Selhurst Park

Line: CRY +130, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Crystal Palace team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Dean Henderson

CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards

LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Jefferson Lerma | CM Adam Wharton | RM Daniel Muñoz

AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr

ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

Player availability updates:

Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1

Latest Nottingham Forest team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Matz Sels

LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina

DM Elliot Anderson | DM Nicolás Domínguez

LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga

ST Chris Wood

Player availability updates:

None reported