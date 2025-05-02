        <
        >

          Premier League injury news, Arsenal, Man United, Liverpool predicted XIs

          • ESPN
          May 2, 2025, 12:00 PM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

          And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          (All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

          Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
          Etihad Stadium
          Line: MNC -280, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Manchester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Stefan Ortega
          LB Nico O'Reilly | CB Rúben Dias | CB Josko Gvardiol | RB Matheus Nunes
          DM Nicolas Gonzalez | DM Ilkay Gündogan
          LW Savinho | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Bernardo Silva
          ST Omar Marmoush

          Player availability updates:

          Nathan Aké, D, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Erling Haaland, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 17
          Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
          John Stones, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 10

          Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK José Sá
          CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty
          LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
          AM Matheus Cunha | AM Marshall Munetsi
          ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

          Player availability updates:

          Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
          Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Sam Johnstone, G, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Pedro Lima, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 27

          Aston Villa v Fulham
          Villa Park
          Line: AVL -130, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Aston Villa team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Emiliano Martínez
          LB Lucas Digne | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Pau Torres | RB Matty Cash
          DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara
          LW Jacob Ramsey | AM John McGinn | RW Morgan Rogers
          ST Ollie Watkins

          Player availability updates:

          Marcus Rashford, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 25

          Latest Fulham team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bernd Leno
          LB Ryan Sessegnon | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Kenny Tete
          DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
          LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Harry Wilson
          ST Raúl Jiménez

          Player availability updates:

          Rodrigo Muniz, F, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Antonee Robinson, D, achilles, DOUBT

          Everton v Ipswich Town
          Goodison Park
          Line: EVE -200, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Everton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jordan Pickford
          LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB Jake O'Brien | RB Nathan Patterson
          DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye
          LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Dwight McNeil
          ST Armando Broja

          Player availability updates:

          Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, DOUBT
          Jesper Lindstrom, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10
          James Tarkowski, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

          Latest Ipswich Town team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alex Palmer
          LB Jacob Greaves | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Dara O'Shea
          DM Sam Morsy | DM Jack Taylor
          LW Jack Clarke | AM Julio Enciso | RW Omari Hutchinson
          ST Liam Delap

          Player availability updates:

          Nathan Broadhead, F, thigh, DOUBT
          Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13
          Leif Davis, D, suspension, due back May. 18
          Ben Johnson, D, suspension, due back May. 10
          Aro Muric, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
          Kalvin Phillips, M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Jaden Philogene, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, DOUBT
          Conor Townsend, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, DOUBT

          Leicester City v Southampton
          King Power Stadium
          Line: LEI +125, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Leicester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jakub Stolarczyk
          LB Luke Thomas | CB Conor Coady | CB Wout Faes | RB James Justin
          DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré
          LW Jordan Ayew | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Kasey McAteer
          ST Jamie Vardy

          Player availability updates:

          Facundo Buonanotte, F/M, concussion, OUT, estimated return May. 11
          Bobby De Cordova-Reid, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jun. 28
          Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
          Mads Hermansen, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Jun. 28
          Stephy Mavididi, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jul. 26
          Ricardo Pereira, D, strain, OUT, estimated return May. 25

          Latest Southampton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Aaron Ramsdale
          CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Jack Stephens
          LM Ryan Manning | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Kyle Walker-Peters
          AM Kamaldeen Sulemana | AM Mateus Fernandes
          ST Ross Stewart

          Player availability updates:

          Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Paul Onuachu, F, ankle, DOUBT
          Charlie Taylor, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 25

          Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
          Emirates Stadium
          Line: ARS +110, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

          Latest Arsenal team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK David Raya
          LB Kieran Tierney | CB Jakub Kiwior | CB William Saliba | RB Ben White
          CM Oleksandr Zinchenko | CM Declan Rice | CM Thomas Partey
          FWL Raheem Sterling | ST Leandro Trossard | FWR Ethan Nwaneri

          Player availability updates:

          Riccardo Calafiori, D, knee, DOUBT
          Gabriel Magalhães, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
          Jorginho, M, ribs, OUT, estimated return May. 7
          Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

          Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
          LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Adam Smith
          DM Tyler Adams | DM Alex Scott
          LW Dango Ouattara | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Antoine Semenyo
          ST Evanilson

          Player availability updates:

          Ryan Christie, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

          Brentford v Manchester United
          Gtech Community Stadium
          Line: BRE -155, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Brentford team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mark Flekken
          LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Michael Kayode
          DM Christian Nørgaard | DM Yehor Yarmolyuk
          LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
          ST Yoane Wissa

          Player availability updates:

          Fábio Carvalho, F/M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Jul. 26
          Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Vitaly Janelt, M, heel, OUT, estimated return Aug. 16
          Igor Thiago, F, infection, DOUBT

          Latest Manchester United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK André Onana
          CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Luke Shaw | CB Leny Yoro
          LM Harry Amass | CM Christian Eriksen | CM Kobbie Mainoo | RM Noussair Mazraoui
          AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Bruno Fernandes
          ST Rasmus Højlund

          Player availability updates:

          Toby Collyer, M, leg, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Diogo Dalot, M/D, calf, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Ayden Heaven, D, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 4
          Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Joshua Zirkzee, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

          Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United
          American Express Stadium
          Line: NEW +135, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bart Verbruggen
          LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Joël Veltman
          DM Carlos Baleba | DM Jack Hinshelwood
          LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Matt O'Riley | RW Yankuba Minteh
          ST Danny Welbeck

          Player availability updates:

          Igor Julio, D, hamstring, DOUBT
          João Pedro, F/M, suspension, due back May. 19
          Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return May. 19
          James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 19
          Georginio Rutter, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 19
          Jan Paul van Hecke, D, concussion, DOUBT
          Adam Webster, D, thigh, DOUBT

          Latest Newcastle United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Nick Pope
          LB Valentino Livramento | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Kieran Trippier
          CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali | CM Joe Willock
          FWL Harvey Barnes | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

          Player availability updates:

          Joelinton, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Lewis Hall, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30
          Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
          Matt Targett, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18

          West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
          London Stadium
          Line: WHU +125, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest West Ham United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alphonse Areola
          CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | CB Jean-Clair Todibo
          LM Emerson | CM Lucas Paquetá | CM Tomás Soucek | RM Aaron Wan-Bissaka
          AM Jarrod Bowen | AM Mohammed Kudus
          ST Niclas Füllkrug

          Player availability updates:

          Edson Álvarez, M, back, DOUBT
          Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
          Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

          Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Guglielmo Vicario
          LB Djed Spence | CB Kevin Danso | CB Ben Davies | RB Pedro Porro
          CM Dejan Kulusevski | CM Pape Matar Sarr | CM Archie Gray
          FWL Mathys Tel | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Wilson Odobert

          Player availability updates:

          Lucas Bergvall, M, ankle, DOUBT
          Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          James Maddison, F/M, knee, DOUBT
          Dominic Solanke, F, quadriceps, DOUBT
          Son Heung-Min, F/M, foot, DOUBT

          Chelsea v Liverpool
          Stamford Bridge
          Line: CHE +115, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Chelsea team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Robert Sánchez
          LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Moisés Caicedo
          DM Enzo Fernández | DM Romeo Lavia
          LW Noni Madueke | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto
          ST Nicolas Jackson

          Player availability updates:

          Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2
          David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, DOUBT
          Omari Kellyman, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2
          Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back May. 25
          Christopher Nkunku, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Robert Sánchez, G, leg, DOUBT
          Gaga Slonina, G, finger, DOUBT

          Latest Liverpool team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alisson Becker
          LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
          DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
          LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
          ST Luis Díaz

          Player availability updates:

          Conor Bradley, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 19

          Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
          Selhurst Park
          Line: CRY +130, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Crystal Palace team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Dean Henderson
          CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards
          LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Jefferson Lerma | CM Adam Wharton | RM Daniel Muñoz
          AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
          ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

          Player availability updates:

          Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1

          Latest Nottingham Forest team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Matz Sels
          LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina
          DM Elliot Anderson | DM Nicolás Domínguez
          LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga
          ST Chris Wood

          Player availability updates:

          None reported