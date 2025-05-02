Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.
And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Etihad Stadium
Line: MNC -280, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Manchester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Stefan Ortega
LB Nico O'Reilly | CB Rúben Dias | CB Josko Gvardiol | RB Matheus Nunes
DM Nicolas Gonzalez | DM Ilkay Gündogan
LW Savinho | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Bernardo Silva
ST Omar Marmoush
Player availability updates:
Nathan Aké, D, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Erling Haaland, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 17
Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
John Stones, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news
Expected Lineup:
GK José Sá
CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty
LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
AM Matheus Cunha | AM Marshall Munetsi
ST Jørgen Strand Larsen
Player availability updates:
Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Sam Johnstone, G, undisclosed, DOUBT
Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Pedro Lima, M/D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 27
Aston Villa v Fulham
Villa Park
Line: AVL -130, 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET
Latest Aston Villa team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Emiliano Martínez
LB Lucas Digne | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Pau Torres | RB Matty Cash
DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara
LW Jacob Ramsey | AM John McGinn | RW Morgan Rogers
ST Ollie Watkins
Player availability updates:
Marcus Rashford, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Latest Fulham team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bernd Leno
LB Ryan Sessegnon | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Kenny Tete
DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
LW Alex Iwobi | AM Emile Smith Rowe | RW Harry Wilson
ST Raúl Jiménez
Player availability updates:
Rodrigo Muniz, F, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Antonee Robinson, D, achilles, DOUBT
Everton v Ipswich Town
Goodison Park
Line: EVE -200, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Everton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jordan Pickford
LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB Jake O'Brien | RB Nathan Patterson
DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye
LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Dwight McNeil
ST Armando Broja
Player availability updates:
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Jesper Lindstrom, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10
James Tarkowski, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Latest Ipswich Town team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alex Palmer
LB Jacob Greaves | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Dara O'Shea
DM Sam Morsy | DM Jack Taylor
LW Jack Clarke | AM Julio Enciso | RW Omari Hutchinson
ST Liam Delap
Player availability updates:
Nathan Broadhead, F, thigh, DOUBT
Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13
Leif Davis, D, suspension, due back May. 18
Ben Johnson, D, suspension, due back May. 10
Aro Muric, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
Kalvin Phillips, M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Jaden Philogene, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, DOUBT
Conor Townsend, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Leicester City v Southampton
King Power Stadium
Line: LEI +125, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Leicester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jakub Stolarczyk
LB Luke Thomas | CB Conor Coady | CB Wout Faes | RB James Justin
DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré
LW Jordan Ayew | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Kasey McAteer
ST Jamie Vardy
Player availability updates:
Facundo Buonanotte, F/M, concussion, OUT, estimated return May. 11
Bobby De Cordova-Reid, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jun. 28
Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
Mads Hermansen, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Jun. 28
Stephy Mavididi, F/M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jul. 26
Ricardo Pereira, D, strain, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Latest Southampton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Aaron Ramsdale
CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Jack Stephens
LM Ryan Manning | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Kyle Walker-Peters
AM Kamaldeen Sulemana | AM Mateus Fernandes
ST Ross Stewart
Player availability updates:
Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Paul Onuachu, F, ankle, DOUBT
Charlie Taylor, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Emirates Stadium
Line: ARS +110, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Latest Arsenal team news
Expected Lineup:
GK David Raya
LB Kieran Tierney | CB Jakub Kiwior | CB William Saliba | RB Ben White
CM Oleksandr Zinchenko | CM Declan Rice | CM Thomas Partey
FWL Raheem Sterling | ST Leandro Trossard | FWR Ethan Nwaneri
Player availability updates:
Riccardo Calafiori, D, knee, DOUBT
Gabriel Magalhães, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Jorginho, M, ribs, OUT, estimated return May. 7
Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
Latest AFC Bournemouth team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Adam Smith
DM Tyler Adams | DM Alex Scott
LW Dango Ouattara | AM Justin Kluivert | RW Antoine Semenyo
ST Evanilson
Player availability updates:
Ryan Christie, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4
Brentford v Manchester United
Gtech Community Stadium
Line: BRE -155, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Brentford team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mark Flekken
LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Michael Kayode
DM Christian Nørgaard | DM Yehor Yarmolyuk
LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
ST Yoane Wissa
Player availability updates:
Fábio Carvalho, F/M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Jul. 26
Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Vitaly Janelt, M, heel, OUT, estimated return Aug. 16
Igor Thiago, F, infection, DOUBT
Latest Manchester United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK André Onana
CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Luke Shaw | CB Leny Yoro
LM Harry Amass | CM Christian Eriksen | CM Kobbie Mainoo | RM Noussair Mazraoui
AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Bruno Fernandes
ST Rasmus Højlund
Player availability updates:
Toby Collyer, M, leg, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Diogo Dalot, M/D, calf, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Ayden Heaven, D, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 4
Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Joshua Zirkzee, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United
American Express Stadium
Line: NEW +135, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bart Verbruggen
LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Joël Veltman
DM Carlos Baleba | DM Jack Hinshelwood
LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Matt O'Riley | RW Yankuba Minteh
ST Danny Welbeck
Player availability updates:
Igor Julio, D, hamstring, DOUBT
João Pedro, F/M, suspension, due back May. 19
Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return May. 19
James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 19
Georginio Rutter, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 19
Jan Paul van Hecke, D, concussion, DOUBT
Adam Webster, D, thigh, DOUBT
Latest Newcastle United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Nick Pope
LB Valentino Livramento | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Kieran Trippier
CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali | CM Joe Willock
FWL Harvey Barnes | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy
Player availability updates:
Joelinton, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Lewis Hall, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30
Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
Matt Targett, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
London Stadium
Line: WHU +125, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest West Ham United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alphonse Areola
CB Max Kilman | CB Konstantinos Mavropanos | CB Jean-Clair Todibo
LM Emerson | CM Lucas Paquetá | CM Tomás Soucek | RM Aaron Wan-Bissaka
AM Jarrod Bowen | AM Mohammed Kudus
ST Niclas Füllkrug
Player availability updates:
Edson Álvarez, M, back, DOUBT
Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Guglielmo Vicario
LB Djed Spence | CB Kevin Danso | CB Ben Davies | RB Pedro Porro
CM Dejan Kulusevski | CM Pape Matar Sarr | CM Archie Gray
FWL Mathys Tel | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Wilson Odobert
Player availability updates:
Lucas Bergvall, M, ankle, DOUBT
Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
James Maddison, F/M, knee, DOUBT
Dominic Solanke, F, quadriceps, DOUBT
Son Heung-Min, F/M, foot, DOUBT
Chelsea v Liverpool
Stamford Bridge
Line: CHE +115, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET
Latest Chelsea team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Robert Sánchez
LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Moisés Caicedo
DM Enzo Fernández | DM Romeo Lavia
LW Noni Madueke | AM Cole Palmer | RW Pedro Neto
ST Nicolas Jackson
Player availability updates:
Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2
David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Omari Kellyman, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2
Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back May. 25
Christopher Nkunku, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Robert Sánchez, G, leg, DOUBT
Gaga Slonina, G, finger, DOUBT
Latest Liverpool team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alisson Becker
LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Trent Alexander-Arnold
DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
LW Cody Gakpo | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
ST Luis Díaz
Player availability updates:
Conor Bradley, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 19
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Selhurst Park
Line: CRY +130, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Crystal Palace team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Dean Henderson
CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards
LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Jefferson Lerma | CM Adam Wharton | RM Daniel Muñoz
AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
ST Jean-Philippe Mateta
Player availability updates:
Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1
Latest Nottingham Forest team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Matz Sels
LB Neco Williams | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Ola Aina
DM Elliot Anderson | DM Nicolás Domínguez
LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga
ST Chris Wood
Player availability updates:
None reported