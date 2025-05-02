        <
          LaLiga: Barcelona, Atletico, Real Madrid injury news, predicted XIs

          • ESPN
          May 2, 2025, 10:00 AM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of LaLiga fixtures.

          And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the predicted XIs for all 20 clubs.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          (All predicted XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire and subject to updates.)

          Rayo Vallecano v Getafe
          Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid
          Line: RAY +135, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Rayo Vallecano team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Daniel Cárdenas
          LB Pep Chavarría | CB Florian Lejeune | CB Pathé Ciss | RB Iván Balliu
          DM Pedro Díaz | DM Gerard Gumbau
          LW Álvaro García | AM Isi Palazón | RW Jorge de Frutos
          ST Randy Nteka

          Player availability updates:

          Augusto Batalla, G, suspension, due back May. 9
          Sergio Camello, F, toe, DOUBT
          Abdul Mumin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Randy Nteka, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Andrei Ratiu, D, suspension, due back May. 9

          Latest Getafe team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK David Soria
          LB Juan Bernat | CB Omar Alderete | CB Domingos Duarte | RB Djené
          DM Mauro Arambarri | DM Luis Milla
          LW Coba Da Costa | AM Ramón Terrats | RW Juan Iglesias
          ST Borja Mayoral

          Player availability updates:

          Allan Nyom, M/D, strain, DOUBT
          Diego Rico, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Álvaro Rodríguez, F, suspension, due back May. 10
          David Soria, G, hamstring, DOUBT
          Christantus Uche, M, suspension, due back May. 15

          Alavés v Atlético Madrid
          Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz
          Line: ATM +115, 1 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. ET

          Latest Alavés team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Antonio Sivera
          LB Manu Sánchez | CB Facundo Garcés | CB Santiago Mouriño | RB Nahuel Tenaglia
          DM Antonio Blanco | DM Joan Jordán
          LW Carlos Martín | AM Jon Guridi | RW Carlos Vicente
          ST Enrique García

          Player availability updates:

          Abdel Abqar, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 25

          Latest Atlético Madrid team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jan Oblak
          LB Javi Galán | CB Robin Le Normand | CB Clément Lenglet | RB Marcos Llorente
          LM Conor Gallagher | CM Pablo Barrios | CM Rodrigo De Paul | RM Giuliano Simeone
          ST Alexander Sørloth | ST Julián Álvarez

          Player availability updates:

          None reported

          Villarreal v Osasuna
          Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal
          Line: VIL -180, 3:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET

          Latest Villarreal team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Luiz Júnior
          LB Sergi Cardona | CB Logan Costa | CB Juan Foyth | RB Kiko Femenia
          LM Álex Baena | CM Santi Comesaña | CM Dani Parejo | RM Tajon Buchanan
          ST Thierno Barry | ST Ayoze Pérez

          Player availability updates:

          Ilias Akhomach, F, suspension, due back May. 10
          Raúl Albiol, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Álex Baena, M, calf, DOUBT
          Gerard Moreno, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Yeremy Pino, F/M, suspension, due back May. 10

          Latest Osasuna team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Sergio Herrera
          LB Abel Bretones | CB Flavien-Enzo Boyomo | CB Jorge Herrando | RB Jesús Areso
          DM Lucas Torró | DM Pablo Ibáñez
          LW Bryan Zaragoza | AM Aimar Oroz | RW Rubén García
          ST Ante Budimir

          Player availability updates:

          Alejandro Catena, D, suspension, due back May. 11
          Raul Garcia de Haro, F, eye, DOUBT
          Jon Moncayola, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 11

          Las Palmas v Valencia
          Estadio Gran Canaria, Las Palmas
          Line: LPA +160, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

          Latest Las Palmas team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Dinko Horkas
          LB Mika Mármol | CB Scott McKenna | CB Álex Suárez | RB Viti
          DM Stefan Bajcetic
          CM Dário Essugo | CM Javi Muñoz
          FWL Alberto Moleiro | ST Oliver McBurnie | FWR Sandro

          Player availability updates:

          Jasper Cillessen, G, abdomen, DOUBT
          Benito Ramírez del Toro, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 9
          Kirian Rodríguez, M, illness, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30
          Fábio Silva, F, hamstring, DOUBT

          Latest Valencia team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Giorgi Mamardashvili
          LB José Gayà | CB Mouctar Diakhaby | CB Cristhian Mosquera | RB Dimitri Foulquier
          DM Enzo Barrenechea | DM Javi Guerra
          LW Diego López | AM André Almeida | RW Luis Rioja
          ST Umar Sadiq

          Player availability updates:

          Enzo Barrenechea, M, shoulder, DOUBT
          Thierry Correia, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
          Iván Jaime, M, hamstring, DOUBT
          César Tárrega, D, suspension, due back May. 10

          Real Valladolid v Barcelona
          José Zorrilla, Valladolid
          Line: BAR -750, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Real Valladolid team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK André Ferreira
          LB Adam Aznou | CB David Torres | CB Eray Cömert | RB Antonio Candela
          DM Selim Amallah | DM Stanko Juric
          LW Raúl Moro | AM Ivan Cantalejo | RW Anuar
          ST Juanmi

          Player availability updates:

          Joseph Aidoo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Karl Hein, G, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Javi Sánchez, D, leg, OUT, estimated return Jun. 15
          Henrique, M/D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 10

          Latest Barcelona team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Marc-André ter Stegen
          LB Gerard Martín | CB Ronald Araújo | CB Iñigo Martínez | RB Hector Fort
          DM Eric García | DM Gavi
          LW Ansu Fati | AM Fermín López | RW Pau Víctor
          ST Ferran Torres

          Player availability updates:

          Alejandro Balde, D, leg, OUT, estimated return May. 6
          Marc Bernal, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
          Marc Casadó, M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Jules Koundé, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 15
          Robert Lewandowski, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 6

          Real Madrid v Celta Vigo
          Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
          Line: RMA -270, 1 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. ET

          Latest Real Madrid team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Thibaut Courtois
          LB Fran García | CB Raúl Asencio | CB Aurélien Tchouaméni | RB Lucas Vázquez
          DM Dani Ceballos
          CM Jude Bellingham | CM Federico Valverde
          FWL Vinícius Jr. | ST Kylian Mbappé | FWR Rodrygo

          Player availability updates:

          David Alaba, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Eduardo Camavinga, M, groin, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Dani Carvajal, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Ferland Mendy, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Éder Militão, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Antonio Rüdiger, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

          Latest Celta Vigo team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Vicente Guaita
          CB Carlos Domínguez | CB Yoel Lago | CB Marcos Alonso
          LM Óscar Mingueza | CM Fran Beltrán | CM Damián Rodríguez | RM Hugo Álvarez
          FWL Alfonso González | ST Borja Iglesias | FWR Fernando López

          Player availability updates:

          Jones El-Abdellaoui, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 11
          Carl Starfelt, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 15

          Sevilla v Leganés
          Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Sevilla
          Line: SEV -125, 3:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET

          Latest Sevilla team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Ørjan Nyland
          LB Adrià Pedrosa | CB Loïc Badé | CB Enrique Salas | RB José Ángel Carmona
          DM Lucien Agoumé | DM Saúl Ñíguez
          LW Diego Hormigo | AM Djibril Sow | RW Juanlu Sanchez
          ST Isaac Romero

          Player availability updates:

          Akor Adams, F, thigh, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Albert Sambi Lokonga, M, hamstring, DOUBT
          Tanguy Nianzou, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Ruben Vargas, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 14

          Latest Leganés team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Marko Dmitrovic
          LB Javi Hernández | CB Sergio González | CB Jorge | RB Valentin Rosier
          DM Renato Tapia
          LM Raba | CM Óscar Rodríguez | CM Yvan Neyou | RM Juan Cruz
          ST Diego Garcia

          Player availability updates:

          Adrià Altimira, D, suspension, due back May. 11
          Borna Barisic, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Seydouba Cissé, M, suspension, due back May. 11
          Enric Franquesa, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
          Matija Nastasic, D, strain, DOUBT

          Espanyol v Real Betis
          RCDE Stadium, Barcelona
          Line: BET +130, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

          Latest Espanyol team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Joan García
          LB Carlos Romero | CB Leandro Cabrera | CB Marash Kumbulla | RB Omar El Hilali
          DM Urko Gonzalez de Zarate | DM Alex Král
          LW Javier Puado | AM Edu Expósito | RW Antoniu Roca
          ST Roberto Fernández

          Player availability updates:

          José Gragera, M, foot, DOUBT
          Brian Oliván, D, calf, DOUBT

          Latest Real Betis team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Adrián
          LB Romain Perraud | CB Marc Bartra | CB Natan | RB Youssouf Sabaly
          DM Pablo Fornals | DM Johnny Cardoso
          LW Jesús Rodriguez | AM Isco | RW Antony
          ST Cucho Hernandez

          Player availability updates:

          Chimy Ávila, F, thigh, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
          Diego Llorente, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Marc Roca, M, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 11
          Aitor Ruibal, D, suspension, due back May. 11

          Real Sociedad v Athletic Club
          Reale Arena, San Sebastián
          Line: RSO +140, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Real Sociedad team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Álex Remiro
          LB Javi López | CB Nayef Aguerd | CB Jon Martín | RB Jon Aramburu
          DM Martín Zubimendi
          LM Sergio Gómez | CM Pablo Marín | CM Brais Méndez | RM Takefusa Kubo
          ST Mikel Oyarzabal

          Player availability updates:

          Nayef Aguerd, D, knee, DOUBT
          Álvaro Odriozola, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Orri Óskarsson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
          Arsen Zakharyan, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Igor Zubeldia, D, groin, OUT, estimated return May. 10

          Latest Athletic Club team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Unai Simón
          LB Yuri Berchiche | CB Yeray | CB Dani Vivian | RB Óscar de Marcos
          DM Mikel Jauregizar | DM Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta
          LW Nico Williams | AM Álex Berenguer | RW Iñaki Williams
          ST Gorka Guruzeta

          Player availability updates:

          Oihan Sancet, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return May. 11

          Girona v Mallorca
          Municipal de Montilivi, Girona
          Line: GIR +105, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Girona team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Paulo Gazzaniga
          CB Daley Blind | CB Ladislav Krejcí | CB David López
          LM Miguel Gutiérrez | CM Yangel Herrera | CM Arthur | RM Arnau Martínez
          FWL Yáser Asprilla | ST Arnaut Danjuma | FWR Viktor Tsygankov

          Player availability updates:

          Ricard Artero, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Bryan Gil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Abel Ruiz, F, hamstring, DOUBT

          Latest Mallorca team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Dominik Greif
          LB Johan Mojica | CB José Copete | CB Antonio Raíllo | CB Martin Valjent | RB Pablo Maffeo
          LM Sergi Darder | CM Samú Costa | CM Omar Mascarell | RM Dani Rodríguez
          ST Cyle Larin

          Player availability updates:

          Takuma Asano, F, hamstring, DOUBT
          Manu Morlanes, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Vedat Muriqi, F, hamstring, DOUBT
          Robert Navarro, M, hamstring, DOUBT
          Abdón Prats, F, calf, OUT, estimated return May. 25