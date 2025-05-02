Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of LaLiga fixtures.

And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the predicted XIs for all 20 clubs.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All predicted XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire and subject to updates.)

Rayo Vallecano v Getafe

Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid

Line: RAY +135, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Rayo Vallecano team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Daniel Cárdenas

LB Pep Chavarría | CB Florian Lejeune | CB Pathé Ciss | RB Iván Balliu

DM Pedro Díaz | DM Gerard Gumbau

LW Álvaro García | AM Isi Palazón | RW Jorge de Frutos

ST Randy Nteka

Player availability updates:

Augusto Batalla, G, suspension, due back May. 9

Sergio Camello, F, toe, DOUBT

Abdul Mumin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Randy Nteka, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Andrei Ratiu, D, suspension, due back May. 9

Latest Getafe team news

Expected Lineup:

GK David Soria

LB Juan Bernat | CB Omar Alderete | CB Domingos Duarte | RB Djené

DM Mauro Arambarri | DM Luis Milla

LW Coba Da Costa | AM Ramón Terrats | RW Juan Iglesias

ST Borja Mayoral

Player availability updates:

Allan Nyom, M/D, strain, DOUBT

Diego Rico, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Álvaro Rodríguez, F, suspension, due back May. 10

David Soria, G, hamstring, DOUBT

Christantus Uche, M, suspension, due back May. 15

Alavés v Atlético Madrid

Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz

Line: ATM +115, 1 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. ET

Latest Alavés team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Antonio Sivera

LB Manu Sánchez | CB Facundo Garcés | CB Santiago Mouriño | RB Nahuel Tenaglia

DM Antonio Blanco | DM Joan Jordán

LW Carlos Martín | AM Jon Guridi | RW Carlos Vicente

ST Enrique García

Player availability updates:

Abdel Abqar, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Latest Atlético Madrid team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jan Oblak

LB Javi Galán | CB Robin Le Normand | CB Clément Lenglet | RB Marcos Llorente

LM Conor Gallagher | CM Pablo Barrios | CM Rodrigo De Paul | RM Giuliano Simeone

ST Alexander Sørloth | ST Julián Álvarez

Player availability updates:

None reported

Villarreal v Osasuna

Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal

Line: VIL -180, 3:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET

Latest Villarreal team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Luiz Júnior

LB Sergi Cardona | CB Logan Costa | CB Juan Foyth | RB Kiko Femenia

LM Álex Baena | CM Santi Comesaña | CM Dani Parejo | RM Tajon Buchanan

ST Thierno Barry | ST Ayoze Pérez

Player availability updates:

Ilias Akhomach, F, suspension, due back May. 10

Raúl Albiol, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Álex Baena, M, calf, DOUBT

Gerard Moreno, F, undisclosed, DOUBT

Yeremy Pino, F/M, suspension, due back May. 10

Latest Osasuna team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Sergio Herrera

LB Abel Bretones | CB Flavien-Enzo Boyomo | CB Jorge Herrando | RB Jesús Areso

DM Lucas Torró | DM Pablo Ibáñez

LW Bryan Zaragoza | AM Aimar Oroz | RW Rubén García

ST Ante Budimir

Player availability updates:

Alejandro Catena, D, suspension, due back May. 11

Raul Garcia de Haro, F, eye, DOUBT

Jon Moncayola, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 11

Las Palmas v Valencia

Estadio Gran Canaria, Las Palmas

Line: LPA +160, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Latest Las Palmas team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Dinko Horkas

LB Mika Mármol | CB Scott McKenna | CB Álex Suárez | RB Viti

DM Stefan Bajcetic

CM Dário Essugo | CM Javi Muñoz

FWL Alberto Moleiro | ST Oliver McBurnie | FWR Sandro

Player availability updates:

Jasper Cillessen, G, abdomen, DOUBT

Benito Ramírez del Toro, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 9

Kirian Rodríguez, M, illness, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30

Fábio Silva, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Latest Valencia team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Giorgi Mamardashvili

LB José Gayà | CB Mouctar Diakhaby | CB Cristhian Mosquera | RB Dimitri Foulquier

DM Enzo Barrenechea | DM Javi Guerra

LW Diego López | AM André Almeida | RW Luis Rioja

ST Umar Sadiq

Player availability updates:

Enzo Barrenechea, M, shoulder, DOUBT

Thierry Correia, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Iván Jaime, M, hamstring, DOUBT

César Tárrega, D, suspension, due back May. 10

Real Valladolid v Barcelona

José Zorrilla, Valladolid

Line: BAR -750, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Real Valladolid team news

Expected Lineup:

GK André Ferreira

LB Adam Aznou | CB David Torres | CB Eray Cömert | RB Antonio Candela

DM Selim Amallah | DM Stanko Juric

LW Raúl Moro | AM Ivan Cantalejo | RW Anuar

ST Juanmi

Player availability updates:

Joseph Aidoo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Karl Hein, G, undisclosed, DOUBT

Javi Sánchez, D, leg, OUT, estimated return Jun. 15

Henrique, M/D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Latest Barcelona team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Marc-André ter Stegen

LB Gerard Martín | CB Ronald Araújo | CB Iñigo Martínez | RB Hector Fort

DM Eric García | DM Gavi

LW Ansu Fati | AM Fermín López | RW Pau Víctor

ST Ferran Torres

Player availability updates:

Alejandro Balde, D, leg, OUT, estimated return May. 6

Marc Bernal, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

Marc Casadó, M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Jules Koundé, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 15

Robert Lewandowski, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 6

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Line: RMA -270, 1 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. ET

Latest Real Madrid team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Thibaut Courtois

LB Fran García | CB Raúl Asencio | CB Aurélien Tchouaméni | RB Lucas Vázquez

DM Dani Ceballos

CM Jude Bellingham | CM Federico Valverde

FWL Vinícius Jr. | ST Kylian Mbappé | FWR Rodrygo

Player availability updates:

David Alaba, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Eduardo Camavinga, M, groin, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Dani Carvajal, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Ferland Mendy, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Éder Militão, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Antonio Rüdiger, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Latest Celta Vigo team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Vicente Guaita

CB Carlos Domínguez | CB Yoel Lago | CB Marcos Alonso

LM Óscar Mingueza | CM Fran Beltrán | CM Damián Rodríguez | RM Hugo Álvarez

FWL Alfonso González | ST Borja Iglesias | FWR Fernando López

Player availability updates:

Jones El-Abdellaoui, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 11

Carl Starfelt, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 15

Sevilla v Leganés

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Sevilla

Line: SEV -125, 3:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET

Latest Sevilla team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Ørjan Nyland

LB Adrià Pedrosa | CB Loïc Badé | CB Enrique Salas | RB José Ángel Carmona

DM Lucien Agoumé | DM Saúl Ñíguez

LW Diego Hormigo | AM Djibril Sow | RW Juanlu Sanchez

ST Isaac Romero

Player availability updates:

Akor Adams, F, thigh, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Albert Sambi Lokonga, M, hamstring, DOUBT

Tanguy Nianzou, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Ruben Vargas, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 14

Latest Leganés team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Marko Dmitrovic

LB Javi Hernández | CB Sergio González | CB Jorge | RB Valentin Rosier

DM Renato Tapia

LM Raba | CM Óscar Rodríguez | CM Yvan Neyou | RM Juan Cruz

ST Diego Garcia

Player availability updates:

Adrià Altimira, D, suspension, due back May. 11

Borna Barisic, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Seydouba Cissé, M, suspension, due back May. 11

Enric Franquesa, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

Matija Nastasic, D, strain, DOUBT

Espanyol v Real Betis

RCDE Stadium, Barcelona

Line: BET +130, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Latest Espanyol team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Joan García

LB Carlos Romero | CB Leandro Cabrera | CB Marash Kumbulla | RB Omar El Hilali

DM Urko Gonzalez de Zarate | DM Alex Král

LW Javier Puado | AM Edu Expósito | RW Antoniu Roca

ST Roberto Fernández

Player availability updates:

José Gragera, M, foot, DOUBT

Brian Oliván, D, calf, DOUBT

Latest Real Betis team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Adrián

LB Romain Perraud | CB Marc Bartra | CB Natan | RB Youssouf Sabaly

DM Pablo Fornals | DM Johnny Cardoso

LW Jesús Rodriguez | AM Isco | RW Antony

ST Cucho Hernandez

Player availability updates:

Chimy Ávila, F, thigh, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Diego Llorente, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Marc Roca, M, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 11

Aitor Ruibal, D, suspension, due back May. 11

Real Sociedad v Athletic Club

Reale Arena, San Sebastián

Line: RSO +140, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Real Sociedad team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Álex Remiro

LB Javi López | CB Nayef Aguerd | CB Jon Martín | RB Jon Aramburu

DM Martín Zubimendi

LM Sergio Gómez | CM Pablo Marín | CM Brais Méndez | RM Takefusa Kubo

ST Mikel Oyarzabal

Player availability updates:

Nayef Aguerd, D, knee, DOUBT

Álvaro Odriozola, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Orri Óskarsson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1

Arsen Zakharyan, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Igor Zubeldia, D, groin, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Latest Athletic Club team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Unai Simón

LB Yuri Berchiche | CB Yeray | CB Dani Vivian | RB Óscar de Marcos

DM Mikel Jauregizar | DM Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta

LW Nico Williams | AM Álex Berenguer | RW Iñaki Williams

ST Gorka Guruzeta

Player availability updates:

Oihan Sancet, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return May. 11

Girona v Mallorca

Municipal de Montilivi, Girona

Line: GIR +105, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Girona team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Paulo Gazzaniga

CB Daley Blind | CB Ladislav Krejcí | CB David López

LM Miguel Gutiérrez | CM Yangel Herrera | CM Arthur | RM Arnau Martínez

FWL Yáser Asprilla | ST Arnaut Danjuma | FWR Viktor Tsygankov

Player availability updates:

Ricard Artero, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Bryan Gil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Abel Ruiz, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Latest Mallorca team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Dominik Greif

LB Johan Mojica | CB José Copete | CB Antonio Raíllo | CB Martin Valjent | RB Pablo Maffeo

LM Sergi Darder | CM Samú Costa | CM Omar Mascarell | RM Dani Rodríguez

ST Cyle Larin

Player availability updates:

Takuma Asano, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Manu Morlanes, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Vedat Muriqi, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Robert Navarro, M, hamstring, DOUBT

Abdón Prats, F, calf, OUT, estimated return May. 25