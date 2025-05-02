Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of LaLiga fixtures.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
Rayo Vallecano v Getafe
Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid
Line: RAY +135, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Rayo Vallecano team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Daniel Cárdenas
LB Pep Chavarría | CB Florian Lejeune | CB Pathé Ciss | RB Iván Balliu
DM Pedro Díaz | DM Gerard Gumbau
LW Álvaro García | AM Isi Palazón | RW Jorge de Frutos
ST Randy Nteka
Player availability updates:
Augusto Batalla, G, suspension, due back May. 9
Sergio Camello, F, toe, DOUBT
Abdul Mumin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Randy Nteka, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Andrei Ratiu, D, suspension, due back May. 9
Latest Getafe team news
Expected Lineup:
GK David Soria
LB Juan Bernat | CB Omar Alderete | CB Domingos Duarte | RB Djené
DM Mauro Arambarri | DM Luis Milla
LW Coba Da Costa | AM Ramón Terrats | RW Juan Iglesias
ST Borja Mayoral
Player availability updates:
Allan Nyom, M/D, strain, DOUBT
Diego Rico, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Álvaro Rodríguez, F, suspension, due back May. 10
David Soria, G, hamstring, DOUBT
Christantus Uche, M, suspension, due back May. 15
Alavés v Atlético Madrid
Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz
Line: ATM +115, 1 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. ET
Latest Alavés team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Antonio Sivera
LB Manu Sánchez | CB Facundo Garcés | CB Santiago Mouriño | RB Nahuel Tenaglia
DM Antonio Blanco | DM Joan Jordán
LW Carlos Martín | AM Jon Guridi | RW Carlos Vicente
ST Enrique García
Player availability updates:
Abdel Abqar, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Latest Atlético Madrid team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jan Oblak
LB Javi Galán | CB Robin Le Normand | CB Clément Lenglet | RB Marcos Llorente
LM Conor Gallagher | CM Pablo Barrios | CM Rodrigo De Paul | RM Giuliano Simeone
ST Alexander Sørloth | ST Julián Álvarez
Player availability updates:
None reported
Villarreal v Osasuna
Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal
Line: VIL -180, 3:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET
Latest Villarreal team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Luiz Júnior
LB Sergi Cardona | CB Logan Costa | CB Juan Foyth | RB Kiko Femenia
LM Álex Baena | CM Santi Comesaña | CM Dani Parejo | RM Tajon Buchanan
ST Thierno Barry | ST Ayoze Pérez
Player availability updates:
Ilias Akhomach, F, suspension, due back May. 10
Raúl Albiol, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Álex Baena, M, calf, DOUBT
Gerard Moreno, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
Yeremy Pino, F/M, suspension, due back May. 10
Latest Osasuna team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Sergio Herrera
LB Abel Bretones | CB Flavien-Enzo Boyomo | CB Jorge Herrando | RB Jesús Areso
DM Lucas Torró | DM Pablo Ibáñez
LW Bryan Zaragoza | AM Aimar Oroz | RW Rubén García
ST Ante Budimir
Player availability updates:
Alejandro Catena, D, suspension, due back May. 11
Raul Garcia de Haro, F, eye, DOUBT
Jon Moncayola, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 11
Las Palmas v Valencia
Estadio Gran Canaria, Las Palmas
Line: LPA +160, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Latest Las Palmas team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Dinko Horkas
LB Mika Mármol | CB Scott McKenna | CB Álex Suárez | RB Viti
DM Stefan Bajcetic
CM Dário Essugo | CM Javi Muñoz
FWL Alberto Moleiro | ST Oliver McBurnie | FWR Sandro
Player availability updates:
Jasper Cillessen, G, abdomen, DOUBT
Benito Ramírez del Toro, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 9
Kirian Rodríguez, M, illness, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30
Fábio Silva, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Latest Valencia team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Giorgi Mamardashvili
LB José Gayà | CB Mouctar Diakhaby | CB Cristhian Mosquera | RB Dimitri Foulquier
DM Enzo Barrenechea | DM Javi Guerra
LW Diego López | AM André Almeida | RW Luis Rioja
ST Umar Sadiq
Player availability updates:
Enzo Barrenechea, M, shoulder, DOUBT
Thierry Correia, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Iván Jaime, M, hamstring, DOUBT
César Tárrega, D, suspension, due back May. 10
Real Valladolid v Barcelona
José Zorrilla, Valladolid
Line: BAR -750, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Real Valladolid team news
Expected Lineup:
GK André Ferreira
LB Adam Aznou | CB David Torres | CB Eray Cömert | RB Antonio Candela
DM Selim Amallah | DM Stanko Juric
LW Raúl Moro | AM Ivan Cantalejo | RW Anuar
ST Juanmi
Player availability updates:
Joseph Aidoo, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Karl Hein, G, undisclosed, DOUBT
Javi Sánchez, D, leg, OUT, estimated return Jun. 15
Henrique, M/D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Latest Barcelona team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Marc-André ter Stegen
LB Gerard Martín | CB Ronald Araújo | CB Iñigo Martínez | RB Hector Fort
DM Eric García | DM Gavi
LW Ansu Fati | AM Fermín López | RW Pau Víctor
ST Ferran Torres
Player availability updates:
Alejandro Balde, D, leg, OUT, estimated return May. 6
Marc Bernal, M/D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
Marc Casadó, M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Jules Koundé, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 15
Robert Lewandowski, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 6
Real Madrid v Celta Vigo
Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
Line: RMA -270, 1 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. ET
Latest Real Madrid team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Thibaut Courtois
LB Fran García | CB Raúl Asencio | CB Aurélien Tchouaméni | RB Lucas Vázquez
DM Dani Ceballos
CM Jude Bellingham | CM Federico Valverde
FWL Vinícius Jr. | ST Kylian Mbappé | FWR Rodrygo
Player availability updates:
David Alaba, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Eduardo Camavinga, M, groin, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Dani Carvajal, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Ferland Mendy, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Éder Militão, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Antonio Rüdiger, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Latest Celta Vigo team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Vicente Guaita
CB Carlos Domínguez | CB Yoel Lago | CB Marcos Alonso
LM Óscar Mingueza | CM Fran Beltrán | CM Damián Rodríguez | RM Hugo Álvarez
FWL Alfonso González | ST Borja Iglesias | FWR Fernando López
Player availability updates:
Jones El-Abdellaoui, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return May. 11
Carl Starfelt, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 15
Sevilla v Leganés
Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Sevilla
Line: SEV -125, 3:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET
Latest Sevilla team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Ørjan Nyland
LB Adrià Pedrosa | CB Loïc Badé | CB Enrique Salas | RB José Ángel Carmona
DM Lucien Agoumé | DM Saúl Ñíguez
LW Diego Hormigo | AM Djibril Sow | RW Juanlu Sanchez
ST Isaac Romero
Player availability updates:
Akor Adams, F, thigh, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Albert Sambi Lokonga, M, hamstring, DOUBT
Tanguy Nianzou, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Ruben Vargas, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 14
Latest Leganés team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Marko Dmitrovic
LB Javi Hernández | CB Sergio González | CB Jorge | RB Valentin Rosier
DM Renato Tapia
LM Raba | CM Óscar Rodríguez | CM Yvan Neyou | RM Juan Cruz
ST Diego Garcia
Player availability updates:
Adrià Altimira, D, suspension, due back May. 11
Borna Barisic, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Seydouba Cissé, M, suspension, due back May. 11
Enric Franquesa, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
Matija Nastasic, D, strain, DOUBT
Espanyol v Real Betis
RCDE Stadium, Barcelona
Line: BET +130, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Latest Espanyol team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Joan García
LB Carlos Romero | CB Leandro Cabrera | CB Marash Kumbulla | RB Omar El Hilali
DM Urko Gonzalez de Zarate | DM Alex Král
LW Javier Puado | AM Edu Expósito | RW Antoniu Roca
ST Roberto Fernández
Player availability updates:
José Gragera, M, foot, DOUBT
Brian Oliván, D, calf, DOUBT
Latest Real Betis team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Adrián
LB Romain Perraud | CB Marc Bartra | CB Natan | RB Youssouf Sabaly
DM Pablo Fornals | DM Johnny Cardoso
LW Jesús Rodriguez | AM Isco | RW Antony
ST Cucho Hernandez
Player availability updates:
Chimy Ávila, F, thigh, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Diego Llorente, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Marc Roca, M, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 11
Aitor Ruibal, D, suspension, due back May. 11
Real Sociedad v Athletic Club
Reale Arena, San Sebastián
Line: RSO +140, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Real Sociedad team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Álex Remiro
LB Javi López | CB Nayef Aguerd | CB Jon Martín | RB Jon Aramburu
DM Martín Zubimendi
LM Sergio Gómez | CM Pablo Marín | CM Brais Méndez | RM Takefusa Kubo
ST Mikel Oyarzabal
Player availability updates:
Nayef Aguerd, D, knee, DOUBT
Álvaro Odriozola, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Orri Óskarsson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
Arsen Zakharyan, M, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Igor Zubeldia, D, groin, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Latest Athletic Club team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Unai Simón
LB Yuri Berchiche | CB Yeray | CB Dani Vivian | RB Óscar de Marcos
DM Mikel Jauregizar | DM Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta
LW Nico Williams | AM Álex Berenguer | RW Iñaki Williams
ST Gorka Guruzeta
Player availability updates:
Oihan Sancet, F/M, leg, OUT, estimated return May. 11
Girona v Mallorca
Municipal de Montilivi, Girona
Line: GIR +105, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Girona team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Paulo Gazzaniga
CB Daley Blind | CB Ladislav Krejcí | CB David López
LM Miguel Gutiérrez | CM Yangel Herrera | CM Arthur | RM Arnau Martínez
FWL Yáser Asprilla | ST Arnaut Danjuma | FWR Viktor Tsygankov
Player availability updates:
Ricard Artero, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Bryan Gil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Abel Ruiz, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Latest Mallorca team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Dominik Greif
LB Johan Mojica | CB José Copete | CB Antonio Raíllo | CB Martin Valjent | RB Pablo Maffeo
LM Sergi Darder | CM Samú Costa | CM Omar Mascarell | RM Dani Rodríguez
ST Cyle Larin
Player availability updates:
Takuma Asano, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Manu Morlanes, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Vedat Muriqi, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Robert Navarro, M, hamstring, DOUBT
Abdón Prats, F, calf, OUT, estimated return May. 25