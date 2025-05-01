Gab & Juls debate whether Lamine Yamal has played too much for Barcelona after his 100th senior appearance. (1:55)

Barcelona have confirmed defender Jules Kounde suffered a hamstring injury in Wednesday's 3-3 Champions League semifinal draw against Inter Milan, with sources telling ESPN he will miss the second leg in Italy next week.

Kounde, 26, is also a major doubt for the LaLiga Clásico against Real Madrid on May 11, sources add, with the France international expected to be out for at least two weeks.

He could return later in May for the final games of the league campaign ahead of a potential Champions League final against either Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain on May 31 if Barça get past Inter at San Siro on Tuesday.

Until last week's LaLiga win over Mallorca, when he was rested, Kounde had made 86 consecutive appearances for Barça since last missing a game.

The former Sevilla man is now set to miss several more matches after pulling up with the hamstring injury just before the break against Inter, with Eric García taking his place at right-back.

García is likely to substitute him while he's sidelined, but Ronald Araújo has also been used as a full-back previously and youngster Hector Fort is also an option.

Barça are also without left-back Alejandro Balde, who has missed their last five fixtures with a hamstring injury.

However, along with striker Robert Lewandowski, Balde is pushing to be available to face Inter next week.

"We hope so," Barça coach Hansi Flick said Wednesday when asked if the duo would be back for the second leg. "Maybe they will be able to play. We have to wait."

Barça travel to Real Valladolid in LaLiga this weekend before that Inter game looking to maintain their four point lead at the top of LaLiga.