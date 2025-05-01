Open Extended Reactions

Spanish side Elche have decided to break with tradition by banning the sale and consumption of sunflower seeds at their home ground as cleaning up the shells spit out by fans led to increased costs and unhygienic conditions.

Elche play their home games at the 31,388-capacity Estadio Martinez Valero but the highly popular Spanish snack called pipas will no longer be available for match-going supporters.

Eating sunflower seeds requires a person to crack open the shells with their teeth and spit them out, leading to what Elche described as a "structural problem" in recent years.

"The shells clog drains and pipes, they deteriorate the seats and affect the paint and finishes of multiple surfaces," Elche said in a statement.

"They significantly increase cleaning and maintenance costs, they attract infestations of rats and pigeons, and, above all, they put the healthiness of the stands at risk.

"Despite the constant efforts of the club's cleaning teams, it is unfeasible to completely remove the waste after every match."

The club said the husks also contribute to the erosion of the concrete floor while the debris sometimes accumulates in hard-to-reach areas in the stadium.

"This decision is not intended to penalise any fan, but rather to preserve a common space in the best possible condition," the club added.

Valencia introduced similar measures in 2023 at the Mestalla Stadium where they banned the sale of sunflower seeds and asked fans to bring a bag for the disposal of shells.