Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James, three of the greatest athletes in history shared a sad Wednesday when their teams were eliminated from the playoff competitions.

The three stars share careers that have led them to be considered the best in their respective sports, with Messi approaching 38 and Ronaldo and James already in their 40s.

Their dominance over the last 20 years is undisputed, and of course, there will always be a debate about who is the greatest or whether they surpassed the previous generation, such as Pelé and Maradona in the case of Leo and CR7, or Michael Jordan in the case of James.

Messi has had flashes of brilliance in the MLS and stood out in his first season with Inter Miami CF, winning two titles: the Leagues Cup and the Supporter's Shield in 2024. But on Wednesday, they suffered a major disappointment when they were eliminated in the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup by the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Earlier, in Jeddah, Al Nassr also failed to reach the semifinals of the Asian Champions League, losing 2-3 to Kawasaki. Ronaldo suffered another major disappointment, as he has yet to win an official title since arriving in Saudi Arabia, except for a friendly trophy.

On social media, the Portuguese player was harshly criticized for some mistakes he made in the match. Television images showed him talking to himself in midfield, as if trying to respond to his team's failure, which, despite a million-dollar investment, has yet to celebrate a significant victory with Cristiano in its ranks.

As luck would have it, another GOAT also suffered an elimination that puts the spotlight on his immediate future. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the 40-year-old veteran said that he does not know if he will return for his 23rd season.

This debacle, once again, does not erase the past successes and legacy of three of the brightest stars in sports history. They still have more to give, and it is clear that neither Messi, Cristiano, nor LeBron will waste their last opportunities to say goodbye in style.