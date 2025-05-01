Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal join race to sign Huijsen

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have joined the race for AFC Bournemouth center-back Dean Huijsen, while Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi is attracting interest from Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TRENDING RUMORS

- Arsenal are ready to challenge for the signature of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, reports the Independent. The Gunners are believed to be the latest side prepared to activate the £50 million release clause to sign the 20-year-old in a race against both Chelsea and Liverpool. Newcastle United are reported to have "cooled" their interest in him after holding talks with his representatives, with the belief that he is prioritizing a switch elsewhere.

- Multiple Premier League clubs remain interested in Crystal Palace center-back Marc Guéhi, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 24-year-old England international is set to enter the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park in the summer, and it is reported that Manchester City, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping close tabs on his situation amid hopes of signing him in the next transfer window. The Eagles are believed to have previously been looking for an offer worth €60m to agree to any potential deal, but they could now be required to lower their valuation to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

- Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Ko Itakura, reports Bild's Christian Falk. Ikatura, 28, has been a key player in the Bundesliga, where he has made 29 appearances this season, and it is said that the league leaders see him as a potential option who could replace Bayern's Kim Min-Jae, while BVB want to reinforce their defensive line after Nico Schlotterbeck suffered a torn meniscus last month.

- Leeds United are preparing to compete with Everton in the race for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, reports the Sun. It is reported that an offer worth £10m would be enough to land the 27-year-old, who has been identified as one of the first reinforcements by manager Daniel Farke after his team secured promotion to the Premier. Longstaff has made 31 appearances across all competitions for the Magpies this season.

- Talks have taken place between Hamburg SV and the representatives of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The club are said to be a "serious option" for the 24-year-old if they secure promotion to the Bundesliga, but they could face competition from Burnley, who are also keen on securing his services. Manager Vincent Kompany is believed to be willing to part ways with Peretz, though any permanent deal would include a clause that would allow them to bring him back to the Allianz Arena.