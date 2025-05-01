Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid will go up against Manchester United for River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono, while Arsenal have joined the race for AFC Bournemouth center-back Dean Huijsen,. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Brazil give Ancelotti May 26 deadline

- Source: City eye possible Ederson replacements

- Inzaghi: Phenoms like Yamal 'born every 50 years'

Franco Mastantuono's performances for River Plate have got a whole host of top European club chasing his signature Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Real Madrid and Manchester United are among the 17 European clubs that have expressed an interest in signing River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantouno, Diario Olé reports. Among those 17 clubs, there are six Premier League sides, including recently crowned champions Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea. Mastantuono, who will turn 18 in August, became the youngest River Plate player to score against Boca Juniors in Sunday's Superclásico. River won 2-1 at the Monumental with attacking midfielder scoring the opener with a stunning long-range free kick. According to Olé, Mastantuono, whose contract with River expires in December 2027 and has a release clause set at €45 million, has no preference for his next club.

- Arsenal are ready to challenge for the signature of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, reports the Independent. The Gunners are believed to be the latest side prepared to activate the £50 million release clause to sign the 20-year-old in a race against both Chelsea and Liverpool. Newcastle United are reported to have "cooled" their interest in him after holding talks with his representatives, with the belief that he is prioritizing a switch elsewhere. Sources told ESPN in March that Real Madrid are considering a move for the Spain international, a prospect the player himself as refused to rule out.

- Multiple Premier League clubs remain interested in Crystal Palace center-back Marc Guéhi, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 24-year-old England international is set to enter the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park in the summer, and it is reported that Manchester City, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping close tabs on his situation amid hopes of signing him in the next transfer window. The Eagles are believed to have previously been looking for an offer worth €60m to agree to any potential deal, but they could now be required to lower their valuation to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

- Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Ko Itakura, reports Bild's Christian Falk. Ikatura, 28, has been a key player in the Bundesliga, where he has made 29 appearances this season, and it is said that the league leaders see him as a potential option who could replace Bayern's Kim Min-Jae, while BVB want to reinforce their defensive line after Nico Schlotterbeck suffered a torn meniscus last month.

- Newcastle United see Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo as the ideal summer recruit to strengthen their attack, the Daily Telegraph reports. However, the Cameroon international's potential transfer fee of £60m could prove prohibitive. Liverpool are among the other clubs who have been linked with the 25-year-old, who has scored 18 Premier League goals this season.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Aston Villa would prioritise signing Kevin De Bruyne as a free agent this summer over making Marco Asensio's loan from Paris Saint-Germain permanent. (Football Insider)

- Arsenal and PSG are both considering a summer move for Roma defender Evan Ndicka, who could be signed for as little as £25m. (Daily Mirror)

- Chelsea have no interest in letting either of their big-money midfielders, Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo, leave the club this summer. (Sky Sports)

- Leeds United are preparing to compete with Everton in the race for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff with an offer worth £10m to land the 27-year-old, who has been identified as one of the first reinforcements by manager Daniel Farke after his team secured promotion to the Premier League. (The Sun)

- Talks have taken place between Hamburg and the representatives of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz but they could face competition from Burnley. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil is a candidate to replace Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, who is considered the No. 1 choice to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid if the Italian manager leaves the Spanish giants this summer. (Estadio Deportivo)