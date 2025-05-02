Open Extended Reactions

Harry Maguire has welcomed his new Brazilian-inspired nickname after the centre-back's unexpected trickery on the wing helped put Manchester United on course for a stunning 3-0 win at Athletic Club in the first leg oft their Europa League semifinal.

Maguire found himself in unfamiliar territory out on the right wing but looked right at home as he twisted and turned an opposition defender before delivering a pinpoint cross that Manuel Ugarte flicked on for Casemiro to find the net and open the scoring in the 30th minute.

It led to social media users donning him "Harrydinho," perhaps a more affectionate nickname than Maguire has previously been subjected to during periods of his six years at Old Trafford.

"It's brilliant ... I'm sure there are a few nicknames out there for me," Maguire told TNT Sports when informed of the nickname.

"It was nice to do a bit of dribbling out there and obviously put in a great cross," he added. "There was a lot of bodies in the box so they must have trusted me to get that cross in. It was a nice feeling and Casemiro put it in the back of the net, it was a great header in the end."

Harry Maguire played a major role in Manchester United's big win in Bilbao. Guillermo Martinez/Anadolu via Getty Images

Maguire's manager was also impressed.

"He's a good winger!" Ruben Amorim told TNT.

"Sometimes there is moments in our life and Harry has had difficult moments. Everything he does is good for the team, so we have to enjoy."

Man United's other goals, all in the first half, came from Bruno Fernandes. His first came from the penalty spot after Rasmus Højlund was brought down in the box by Dani Vivian and a penalty was awarded after a VAR review. Vivian was shown a red card for the foul.

After a poor season in the Premier League, where they sit 14th, the result puts Man United in prime position to reach the Europa League final, where a trophy and a place in next season's Champions League will be on the line.

"Of course it's a great start, to get a victory here and score three goals and with a clean sheet," Maguire added.

"All the pressure will be on us, everyone will be expecting us to go through. We need to prepare properly, and if we do that we'll give ourselves a great chance.

"One foot in the final, but it's not done."