Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has revealed his predecessor Jürgen Klopp reached out to congratulate him after his team won the Premier League title on Sunday.

Slot's side beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 to clinch the club's 20th league title at Anfield.

The Dutchman has described Sunday as "one of the best days of [his] life," with Klopp -- who won the Premier League with Liverpool in 2019-20 -- among the people to message him after the game.

"[I had] a lot of messages and they are nine out of 10 times the same, but they come for a good heart," Slot told a prematch news conference on Friday.

"I've tried to answer all of them. It's been amazing. Especially on Sunday, especially for Liverpool fans, it was probably one of the best days of their lives and it was the same for me. Seeing how much it meant to the fans and the players was really special to be a part of.

"The most famous person who messaged me? I assume it was Jürgen! What did he say? Congratulations, now I know what a special club it is, I am part of history, this type of stuff, he was really happy for fans and the club."