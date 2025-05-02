Open Extended Reactions

With Liverpool having nothing left to play for after they captured a 20th Premier League title last weekend, boss Arne Slot said the season's final four games will be an opportunity for seldom-used players in a head-start to the next campaign.

Slot's men, who have an unassailable 15-point lead over second-placed Arsenal at the top of the table, travel to Chelsea on Sunday in what is a big game for their hosts with the fifth-placed Londoners chasing a Champions League qualifying spot.

"It's nice we play some strong teams with Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Palace, it gives us a challenge," Slot told reporters on Friday. "We have to look at this as the start of next season. It's four games we are trying to win.

"My lineups will be different to what we've had the last 10 months, [we] won't change everyone but there will be some rotation. Not to say we will lose, we have a lot of trust in those [players].

"I think some of the players deserved to play earlier because they have trained so well and are good enough, but I mainly chose the same players so I see where they are looking ahead to next season a bit, but also because they deserve to play this season."