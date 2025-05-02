Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss which teams Marcus Rashford could go to if he decides to leave Manchester United. (1:57)

England have announced that their World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Sept. 6 will take place at Villa Park.

The fixture will be the first England men's international to be held at Aston Villa's ground since a goalless draw with the Netherlands in February 2005.

England have played at Villa Park nine times previously, with the first coming against Scotland in 1899.

England last played at Villa Park in 2005 when they drew 0-0 with the Netherlands in a friendly. Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The national team played at different grounds around the country during the construction of Wembley Stadium in London, but after moving in they played exclusively at their new home.

However, England have returned to playing at other grounds around the country in recent times and the match against Andorra will mark the second time this year that Thomas Tuchel's side have played a home game away from Wembley.

England will face Senegal at Nottingham Forest's City Ground on June 10.

"We're excited to play at Villa Park; another stadium full of history," Tuchel said in a statement. "I know from my own visits to the stadium this season that it is capable of creating an outstanding atmosphere and is located close to St. George's Park which is a positive for our preparation.

"We hope to be able to generate another special atmosphere and create a memorable occasion for all fans."

England will be looking to continue their perfect qualifying record when they face Andorra in Barcelona in their next fixture on June 7.