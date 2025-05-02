Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami CF co-owner and former Manchester United legend David Beckham celebrated his 50th birthday on Friday.

Beckham, who enjoyed a 20-year playing career, won a historic treble with United in the 1998-99 season after they famously beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League final with two stoppage-time goals.

Gary Neville, who played alongside Beckham in United's treble winning season, wished his former teammate happy birthday on Instagram.

"Happy 50th mate. You're the best!" Neville wrote. "Stand still today for once and reflect on everything you have achieved and done in these first 50 years of your life.

David Beckham celebrated his 50th Birthday on May 2. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

"We've won, lost, laughed and cried but had the most incredible times together. I can still see our mums and dads in the crowd. Everything you've done has come through humility, care and hard work.

"I'm proud of you and more importantly trust you with my life."

The prolific midfielder made his debut for England in 1996 and later went on to captain the team for six years. He made 115 appearances for England and scored 17 goals.

Beckham was the first and only player to have scored at three separate World Cup tournaments for England, finding the back of the net in 1998, 2002 and 2006.

After an illustrious playing career across Europe, including Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, Beckham retired in 2013 following a stint at LA Galaxy.

Five years later, in 2018, he launched the MLS team Inter Miami which now boasts players such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.