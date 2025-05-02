Brentford vs Man United: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United travel to Brentford riding a Europa League high, coming off a stunning 3-0 win away at Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the semifinal. Their Premier League form, though, has been woeful: they remain 14th, and haven't won any of their last five league games.

Brentford, meanwhile, have corrected a slide and haven't lost any of their last four (2D, 2W) and are steady at 11th, ten points ahead of Man United. They have scored 19 more goals than United, and are making a strong push to end the season in the top half of the table, and a high finish that could possibly take them to Europe.

Will the home side bring Man United crashing back to league-reality after their Europa high? Here's all you need to know about the match:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Peacock in the United States, JioHotstar in India and Optus Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, May 4 at 2 p.m. BST (11 a.m. ET; 6.30 p.m. IST and 11 p.m. AEST)

Venue: Community stadium, Brentford

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Matt Donohue

Team news:

Manchester United

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Tom Heaton, GK, muscle, DOUBT

Matthijs de Ligt, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return early May

Ayden Heaven, D, leg, OUT, estimated return mid April

Toby Collyer, M, knock, OUT, estimated return late April

Joshua Zirkzee, F, hamstring, OUT for season

Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT for season

Diogo Dalot, D, calf, OUT, estimated return mid May

Brentford

Aaron Hickey, M, fitness, DOUBT

Fabio Carvalho, F, shoulder, OUT, estimated return mid May

Thiago Rodrigues, F, knee, OUT, estimated return mid May

Joshua Dasilva, F, injury, OUT, estimated return mid May

Vitaly Janelt, D/M, heel, OUT for season

Expected Lineups:

Manchester United

GK André Onana

CB Leny Yoro | CB Tyler Fredricson | CB Luke Shaw

RWB Patrick Dorgu | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | LWB Harry Amass

AM Kobbie Mainoo | AM Mason Mount

ST Rasmus Højlund

Brentford

GK Mark Flekken

RB Michael Kayode CB Nathan Collins CB Sepp van den Berg LB Keane Lewis-Potter

CM Christian Norgaard CM Yehor Yarmoliuk

RW Bryan Mbuemo AM Mikkel Damsgaard LW Kevin Schade

CF Yoanne Wissa

Stats:

Brentford have won one just one of their last 12 games against Man United (D2, L9).

Man United haven't had the best time travelling down to London: they've won just three of their last 21 PL away games against London sides (D5, L13) with all three wins coming against Fulham.

If you add the goal tallies of Man United's top 3 scorers in the Premier League, it's just one more than Brentford's top scorer, Bryan Mbuemo (Bruno Fernandes, 8 + Amad Diallo, 6 + Alejandro Garnacho, 5 = Mbuemo, 18 + 1).

Latest news and analysis:

United are set to finish in the bottom half the table for the first time since 1990, but their league form is in stark contrast to the results in the Europa League.

Ruben Amorim warned his Manchester United players that they have not yet booked their place in the Europa League final despite a dominant 3-0 win over Athletic Club in their semifinal first leg on Thursday.

A performance out of nowhere and a result no one saw coming: Manchester United breathed new life into their ailing season by shocking Athletic Club in the Europa League semifinals Thursday night.

Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa both finished at the end of long clearances from deep in their own half to ensure a surprise away win that keeps alive keep Brentford's own ambitions of competing in European club competition next season.