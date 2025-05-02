Can Arsenal come from behind vs. PSG in the UCL? (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta has said William Saliba told him he "is very happy" at Arsenal and claims it "is the place he wants to be" despite persistent links with a transfer to Real Madrid.

There are a growing number of reports in Spain suggesting Madrid are planning a summer move for the 24-year-old, who has two years remaining on his contract at Emirates Stadium.

Saliba has established himself as one of the world's top centre-backs and sources have told ESPN that Arsenal are keen to tie him down to fresh terms this summer.

Asked whether he could rule out the prospect of Saliba leaving amid mounting speculation over Madrid's interest, Arteta said on Friday: "I leave those kind of things more for [sporting director] Andrea [Berta] and the club to talk about.

William Saliba joined Arsenal in 2019 from French side Saint-Etienne. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"What I'm certain, because I had a conversation with him, that he's so happy here, that he wants to continue with us, and what will happen in the future.

"Obviously it's our negotiations and things that have to take time and process and be on top of them, but I'm quite confident that William is very happy here and that's the place that he wants to be."

Arsenal missed out on winning the Premier League after Liverpool secured their 20th top-flight title with a 5-1 victory over Tottenham last weekend, triggering huge celebrations at Anfield which Arteta admitted he could not watch for long.

"[I watched] a small part of it," he said. "It can be part of your motivation, that's not the biggest part. My motivations are much more focused in other aspects than that one, but it hurts to watch it, that's for sure.

"It was in my tummy. I understand that [Liverpool is] a team that is being more consistent and it has a lot of ingredients that you need to win it, but it's very painful."

Arteta also hinted that teenager Max Dowman could be part of Arsenal's first-team squad in the upcoming seasons.

The 15-year-old is ineligible for the senior setup this season having not been registered at a high enough age-level but asked if Dowman was part of his planning for next year, Arteta said: "For the near future, yeah. Let's see how this evolves but we certainly got a big, big talent there."

Discussing Arsenal's central midfield options in general, Arteta said: "We have a lot of options there. I mean, [Mikel] Merino can play in that position, Declan [Rice], we have Ethan [Nwaneri] there, that is his main position.

"We have players that can play in that position, we have Max [Dowman] coming up as well, as you know, very soon as well. So I think we are good in that position."