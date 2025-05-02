Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall's season is over after he injured his ankle, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday, while Dominic Solanke and James Maddison are also injury doubts to face West Ham United this weekend.

Bergvall was forced to miss Thursday's 3-1 Europa League semifinal first leg win at home to Norway's Bodo/Glimt with the injury suffered in training, while Maddison (knee) and Solanke (thigh) were forced to come off in the second half.

"It looks like Lucas's injury is significant enough to keep him out for the rest of the season. He tweaked some ligaments in his ankle so he's out," Postecoglou told reporters.

"Dom [Solanke] is not too bad. He's still a bit sore from last night but we don't think it's anything serious. He's a doubt for the weekend, but we hope it will settle down pretty quickly.

Lucas Bergvall is likely to miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Madders [Maddison] is a bit more of a concern because it's his knee but we've sent him for a scan. We're just waiting for the outcome."

Spurs captain Son Heung-Min has also been battling a foot injury that has kept him on the sidelines for five games and Postecoglou said he hoped to have him back for the second leg.

"Son's working hard, he's progressing. He's still doing individual [training] but he's out on the grass and feels better every day," he said.

"We'll see how he's going by Thursday, whether he'll be available for next Thursday."

Spurs, who are a lowly 16th in the Premier League standings, have bigger fish to fry as they look to win the Europa League -- their only ticket to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Postecoglou said he was "super proud" of his team after they bounced back from a 5-1 loss at Liverpool, who won the title, to beat Bodo/Glimt and put one foot in the final.

"All the way through Europe, we've hit some really good levels and played some really good football. We've faced some difficult challenges and overcome them in a real composed manner," Postecoglou said.

"It was a difficult day for us last weekend [at Liverpool]. You never want to dismiss those experiences, you need to learn from them. They need to make you angry and disappointed, and we were.

"I didn't let the players off the hook with that, but we had to refocus pretty quickly for what was a really important game. I was really pleased with the players' mentality, which has been really strong all the way through the European campaign."