Liverpool captain Niamh Fahey has announced that she will retire at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old, who is a lifelong Liverpool fan, joined the side in 2018 and has since become their fourth highest appearance maker in the Women's Super League (WSL) with 123 games. She became the club captain in 2020.

The former Ireland international will bid farewell to Anfield on Sunday in the Merseyside derby before making the last appearance of her career in the season-ending fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on May 10.

Niamh Fahey has played for Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in the WSL. Getty

The centre-half has enjoyed a trophy-laden career from the outset of her arrival in England, winning a domestic treble in her first year at Arsenal in 2008 before winning the double with Chelsea in 2015. Fahey has won four WSL titles and five FA Cups in her career.

Fahey spent a season in France with Bordeaux before joining Liverpool and helped the Merseyside club win the Championship to reestablish their place in the top-flight of English women's football.

"It's hard to summarise into words the emotions that I feel as I'm retiring," Fahey said. "There are probably too many.

"All I can say is how fortunate I feel for the career I've had and being able to finish it all off at my girlhood club, Liverpool FC.

"My time at Liverpool has been a rollercoaster for sure! From some real lows to some unforgettable highs.

"Ultimately, I feel so proud of the last seven years, the journey we've been on and for me personally being able to pull on the red shirt, captain the team and wear the Liver bird on my chest. I have never taken it for granted and it has been a dream to play for this club."