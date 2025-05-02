Julien Laurens discusses Paris FC's new partnership with Red Bull and their planned academy improvements. (2:00)

Paris FC will be back in action in the French top flight next season following an absence of 46 years after they secured promotion to Ligue 1 on Friday following a 1-1 draw at Martigues.

The result guaranteed them a top-two finish in Ligue 2, with leaders Lorient also having secured promotion.

Paris FC will join champions Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, the first time in 35 years that two clubs from the French capital will compete in the top flight in the same season.

Paris FC were recently acquired by the family of French billionaire Bernard Arnault, who have said they aim to lift the club to be among the elite of French and European football.

The club earlier announced that next season they will move their home ground from Charlety stadium to Stade Jean-Bouin, which sits just across the street from PSG's home, the Parc des Princes.

Paris has not had two clubs in the top division since Racing Paris 1 (formerly Matra Racing) were relegated in 1990.