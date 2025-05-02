Herculez Gomez and Kasey Keller debate whether any USMNT players could join Wrexham. (1:06)

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has confirmed that "legends" Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer remain a part of the club's plans for next season.

The Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned side earned their third successive promotion last weekend to secure a place in next season's English Championship.

Mullin and Palmer have been key contributors in this rapid rise up the English football pyramid. Mullin was the team's top scorer in their promotion campaigns to League 1 and League 2, and is the seventh-highest scorer in their history with 110 goals.

Palmer struck up a fruitful partnership with Mullin in attack, and scored vital goals in their promotion run-in last season. In all, he has scored 44 goals in 149 appearances.

However, the duo have struggled for gametime this season and haven't made a league appearance since January.

Amid uncertainity over their future, Parkinson told BBC Sport Wales: "First of all, everyone's made a contribution. What level that has been doesn't matter because everybody's been together and contributed.

"Of course there's always players who would have liked to have played more. Equally, contributions can come in many forms, so I'm delighted with everybody as a group.

"Mulls and Ollie will always be legends at this club for what they've done. They're under contract next year and they'll be back in pre-season ready to go again."