Manchester United are making a move to sign Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen just when Barcelona thought a deal was done, while Real Madrid are exploring a move to sign Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold before his contract expires. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Jonathan Tah has a host of top clubs interested in his signature. JÃ¶rg SchÃ¼ler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen via Getty Images

- Manchester United are ready to step in steal Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah from under Barcelona's noses, according to Sky Sports Deutschland. The 29-year-old is a free agent in the summer and will leave the Bundesliga club. It seemed certain that the Germany international would be moving to LaLiga, but negotiations are close to breaking down due to uncertainty over Barcelona being able to register him amid their financial constraints. It's opened the door for Man United to make a move, and they have held initial discussions, though their chances of success may rest on winning the Europa League and qualifying for next season's Champions League. With the Europa League final on May 21, if United get there, Tah will soon discover if Old Trafford is a realistic option. Bayern Munich could also look to make a late attempt to sign the player.

- Real Madrid are hopeful of signing Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold in time for the FIFA Club World Cup, according to Diario AS. The 26-year-old's contract doesn't expire until the end of June, but it's reported that Liverpool would be open to "waiving" the final month of his salary, while also accepting a small fee from Los Blancos that is expected to be under €1 million. The Club World Cup is set to begin June 14, with a special transfer window from June 1 to June 10 so clubs at the Club World Cup can add to their squads. If a deal cannot be agreed, clubs can also make changes to their Club World Cup squads around July 1.

- Chelsea are interested in Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, reports De Telegraaf. The Blues have already discussed a potential approach for the 19-year-old, with an offer worth in the region of £40m required to land him. Hato, a Netherlands international, has made 46 appearances across all competitions for Ajax this season.

- LAFC are "determined" to sign Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Thomas Müller, according to Sky Sports Deutschland. Muller, 35, is reported to have explored a potential move to the MLS club, who could face competition for his signature from both San Diego FC and Chicago Fire FC. Muller has already turned down an offer from FC Cincinnati, while he is also considering retiring after his contract at the Allianz Arena expires next month.

- Multiple clubs are in the race to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, reports Sky Sports Deutschland. Talks have taken place between Arsenal and the 26-year-old's representatives, with the Gunners viewing him as a more attainable reinforcement than Newcastle's Alexander Isak. An offer worth between €60m and €70m would be enough to land him, and Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea are keeping tabs on his situation.

- A move for on-loan Real Betis winger Antony is being considered by Atlético Madrid. Manager Diego Simeone's side is the latest to be linked, and the Red Devils are expected to request an offer worth between €40m and €50m. (El Chiringuito TV)

- Theo Hernández is one of the left-back options Real Madrid are looking. The AC Milan defender, 27, would be a "low cost" alternative who's at his peak, and would be open to a return to the club he joined in 2017 before leaving for Serie A in 2019. Hernández's deal at Milan is up in 2026, making him an accessible option. (Diario AS)

- Real Madrid appear to have three other left-back options. Girona's Miguel Gutierrez has an €8m clause in his contract which would enable Los Blancos to re-sign the 23-year-old. They also like Benfica's Alvaro Carreras but his €50m valuation is likely to complicate the deal, while Xabi Alonso would like to bring versatile defender Piero Hincapie with him from Bayer Leverkusen for €40m. (Relevo)

- Arsenal have added Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman to their list of options for the summer, though there are other clubs keen on the 27-year-old. Lookman is planning to take the next step in his career having recorded 20 goals and seven assists across all competitions this term, and the Premier League return is seen as a possible option for him. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Real Madrid want Man United to exercise their right to re-sign Álvaro Carreras from Benfica for £15m, and then send the left-back to the Bernabeu for £27m -- giving the Red Devils a profit and allowing Los Blancos to circumnavigate the £50m transfer fee wanted by the Portuguese club. (Diario AS)

- Man United are preparing a move for AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, with scouts impressed by his performances. The Red Devils could face competition from Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur for the 25-year-old, while the Cherries will demand £40m-£50m. (Football Insider)

- Man United have made very positive progress in a meeting with the camp of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha. Key details on the salary structure of a contract until 2030 are settled, with only minor details remaining amid confidence that an agreement on personal terms can be reached soon. (Rudy Galetti)

- Arsenal are facing competition from Borussia Dortmund and Internazionale for the signature of Brazilian forward Luighi. The 19-year-old Palmeiras player recently signed a new contract through to 2029 with a release clause of over £70m. (The Sun)

- Bayer Leverkusen,Bayern Munich and West Ham United are interested in AC Milan centre-back Malick Thiaw. (Nicolo Schira)

- Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all interested in Flamengo right-back Wesley, with the Blues having made an initial contact with the 21-year-old's representatives. (Ekrem Konur)

- Everton are considering making a move to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap ahead of Chelsea and Man United. (TEAMtalk)

- Lazio are looking at Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Luca Netz, while Valez Sarfield's Valentin Gomez, Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera, Lugano's Albian Hajdari and Leicester City's Wout Faes are being considered for the centre of their defence. (Corriere dello Sport)

- West Ham United are ahead of Newcastle United in their efforts to sign Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, with the Hammers preparing an offer of around £20m. (Ekrem Konur)

- Maximo Perrone, on loan at Como from Manchester City, will stay at the Serie A club next season. Como have the option to extend the loan, but there are also talks over a permanent deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Leeds United are considering offering a contract to Jamie Vardy, who will leave Leicester City when his contract expires next month. (TEAMtalk)