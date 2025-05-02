Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid are exploring a move to sign Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold before his contract expires, while Chelsea have made contact for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.e.

TOP STORIES

Real Madrid want to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold before his Liverpool contract ends ahead of the Club World Cup. Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Real Madrid are hopeful of signing Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in time to feature him for the FIFA Club World Cup, according to Diario AS. The 26-year-old's contract isn't set to expire until the end of June, but it is reported that the Reds would be open to allowing him to "waive" the final month of his salary, while also accepting a small fee from Los Blancos that is expected to be under €1 million. The Club World Cup is set to begin on June 14.

- Chelsea are interested in Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, reports De Telegraaf. The Blues are said to have already discussed a potential approach for the 19-year-old, who they have identified a reinforcement for their defensive line in the summer. Hato, a Netherlands international, has made 46 appearances across all competitions for Ajax this season, and previous reports have indicated that an offer worth in the region of £40 million could be enough to land him.

- LAFC are "determined" to sign Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Thomas Müller, according to Sky Sports Deutschland. Muller, 35, is reported to have explored a potential move to the MLS club, who could face competition for his signature from both San Diego FC and Chicago Fire. Muller is said to have already turned down an offer from FC Cincinnati, while he is also considering retiring after his contract at the Allianz Arena expires.

- Multiple clubs are in the race to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, reports Sky Sports Deutschland. Talks are believed to have taken place between Arsenal and the 26-year-old's representatives, with the Gunners viewing him as a more attainable reinforcement than Newcastle's Alexander Isak. An offer worth between €60 million and €70 million would be enough to land him, and Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Chelsea are all keeping tabs on his situation.

- A move for on-loan Real Betis winger Antony is being considered by Atletico Madrid, according to El Chiringuito TV. The 25-year-old continued his bright recent form on Thursday as he scored in the 2-1 Conference League win over Fiorentina, and it is reported that Atleti have made an enquiry regarding a potential deal when he returns to Manchester United in the summer. Manager Diego Simeone's side are the latest to be linked with interest in him, and the Red Devils are expected to request an offer worth between €40m and €50m.