Kevin De Bruyne said he proved he "can still play here" after the departing Manchester City midfielder delivered a vital winning goal in his team's quest to qualify for next season's Champions League on Friday.

The 33-year-old Belgian, who announced last month that he would leave the team once his contract expires at the season's end, scored the lone goal in Man City's 1-0 win over Wolves to lift them into third place in the Premier League and keep them as firm favourites to take one of the Champions League places.

After his penultimate game at Etihad Stadium, De Bruyne, who has admitted surprise that City did not offer him a new contract, said he didn't know what was next but had shown he can still operate at the highest level.

"I'm just trying to play as good football as I can," he told Sky Sports. "I know I've got one game left here, but I just try to do my job like I've always done and I did that today.

"I'm proud of what I'm doing and that's how it's suppose to be.

"A lot of teammates have spoken to me, I think they're sad also that I have to go but sometimes it goes like this in life. The way I'm performing and acting like a teammate, is how everyone should be.

"I don't know [what the future holds], unfortunately. I've shown I can still play here otherwise I don't do what I do the last four or five weeks. That's it from my point of view."

ESPN reported Thursday that MLS' Chicago Fire has held talks about signing De Bruyne on a free transfer this summer.

De Bruyne has lifted 16 trophies since joining City from German side VfL Wolfsburg in 2015 -- a haul that includes six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023. He has also been named the Premier League Player of the Season twice.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola looked uncomfortable when asked if there is any way De Bruyne's stay could be extended.

"I want the best for Kevin so it cannot be possible to have done these many years without him. He has been an incredible player but the situation is what it is," he told Sky Sports.

"It's almost impossible to replace this kind of player. It is not just the performance, it is what he means to the heart for our fans for many, many years. The success we have belongs to the players."

De Bruyne's last home game will be against Bournemouth on May 20, with City also visiting Southampton and Fulham as they look to secure a place in the Premier League's top five.

If they do, De Bruyne, who has now scored twice in City's last four matches, will have certainly played his part.

"Just thank you," Guardiola said when asked for his thoughts on De Bruyne. "His contribution in the game against Crystal Palace when we were 2-0 down and he delivers and today the goal again. I'm happy that it is finishing that way and we have one more game in the Etihad."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.