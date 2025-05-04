As Harry Kane could win his first ever club or country title this weekend, take a look at some of his near-misses of winning silverware. (1:34)

Harry Kane celebrated winning the first trophy of his career by sharing videos on social media of himself singing with teammates and being sprayed with champagne.

The England captain ended his trophy drought on Sunday as Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions for the 33rd time in their history. Title-rivals Bayer Leverkusen's 2-2 draw against Freiburg meant they couldn't mathematically reach Bayern on 76 points with two games left in the season.

Kane has sprearheaded Bayern's title charge with 24 goals, and is on course to finish as the top scorer in the Bundesliga for the second successive season.

We are the Champions!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YYHC7k6ldU — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 4, 2025

The 31-year-old was visibly ecstatic as he celebrated the first piece of silverware in a career that has seen him finish on the losing side in six finals for club and country.

Shortly after Bayern's title was confirmed, he shared a video on X of himself signing Queen's "We are the Champions" along with his teammates.

He later shared a post on Instagram captioned "What a feeling" with a picture of him celebrating with teammates Eric Dier, Michael Olise and Joshua Kimmich. He also shared a video of him and Kimmich being sprayed with champagne as they sang Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds"