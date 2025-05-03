Open Extended Reactions

Natasha Bedingfield gave a performance for fans on the pitch at Burnley's Turf Moor stadium and celebrated with players in the changing room. Ben Roberts - Danehouse/Getty Images

Burnley did not dwell on their disappointment at narrowly missing out on the Championship title on Saturday as they celebrated promotion to the Premier League by singing Natasha Bedingfield's 2004 hit "Unwritten" with the pop star.

Bedingfield, whose song became the unofficial anthem of Burnley's promotion campaign, performed on the pitch at Turf Moor after the team's 3-1 final day victory over Millwall.

Burnley's come-from-behind-win ensured their status as "centurions" as they joined eventual champions Leeds United on the 100-point mark. It is the first season in Championship history in which two teams have amassed more than 100 points in the same season.

Scott Parker's team conceded just 16 goals in 46 league games to clinch their return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Manor Solomon's late winner for Leeds at Elland Road denied Burnley their second Championship title in three years, but missing out on the title on goal difference alone did little to quell the celebrations of Parker and his team.

As well as giving her surprise performance after the full-time whistle, Bedingfield, whose brother Daniel was also a successful singer in the '00s, partook in celebrations with the Burnley squad where they sang "Unwritten" -- the song which was the theme for the reality television series "The Hills."

The song reached No. 6 in the UK singles chart upon its release and, along with "Pocketful of Sunshine," peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.