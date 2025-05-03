Herculez Gomez and Kasey Keller debate whether any USMNT players could join Wrexham. (1:06)

United States men's national team player Richard Ledezma is weighing up his future at PSV Eindhoven amid interest from Chivas and other clubs in Mexico, a source told ESPN.

Ledezma, 24, has been at the Dutch Eredivisie club since 2020, scoring two goals in 38 appearances, but his current contract is set to expire this summer.

A source told ESPN that PSV have offered Ledezma a contract extension, but the versatile defender/midfielder is considering his next move before committing his future to the club.

ESPN reported in January that Ledezma received interest from from Liga MX side Club América, but the reigning Dutch champions turned down the approach.

Speaking after PSV's 1-0 win over Fortuna Sittard on Saturday, head coach Peter Bosz confirmed the club was eager to keep Ledezma.

"I can imagine that his future is on his mind," he told ESPN. "That is logical when your contract expires. We would like to keep him, but if other clubs are interested, that will keep you busy as a player."

Ledezma's future on the international stage is also unclear. Mexico national team head coach Javier Aguirre confirmed in February that he contacted dual-national Ledezma ahead of the March international window to discuss his future with El Tri.

Ledezma, born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Mexican parents, has exclusively featured for the USMNT, making his under-20 debut in March 2018 against France before going on to play for the U.S. youth squad on three other occasions.

He has made one appearance for the senior U.S. men's national team, in a friendly against Panama in November 2020.

But Ledezma, who holds both U.S. and Mexico passports, is still eligible to play for El Tri.

As the league season in the Netherlands comes to a close, PSV trail leaders Ajax by seven points with a game in hand. if PSV lose to Fortuna Sittard on Saturday, Ajax can seal the title against NEC on May 11.