Arsenal failed to win at the Emirates Stadium for the third straight time in the Premier League on Saturday, losing 2-1 to Bournemouth to give the Cherries their first-ever away win against the Gunners.

The home side started the brightest of the two sides with Gabriel Martinelli having plenty of joy on the left flank, but it was the visitors who had the first big chance as Evanilson headed over the bar from Milos Kerkez's cross. Declan Rice was influential throughout the first half as the Cherries struggled to contain him, and he eventually opened the scoring when easing past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga before driving the ball home from Martin Ødegaard's pass.

The Gunners could have doubled the lead through Bukayo Saka, who turned inside before curling a right-footed effort past the post, but they lost concentration after that point, which led to several turnovers of possession. William Saliba did well to clean up a Bournemouth counter-attack led by Antoine Semenyo on one of them, but Arsenal then conceded from the throw-in as no-one in red jumped to challenge Dean Huijsen for the equaliser.

More trouble defending set-pieces saw the Cherries take the lead eight minutes later when Evanilson got the final touch on the flick from a corner, with VAR deeming that there was no conclusive evidence of a handball during a jostle with Martin Ødegaard.

Manager Mikel Arteta made a triple substitution to try and claw something back from the game, though it was too late as the visitors held on for three points.

Positives

No additional key injuries means Arteta shouldn't need to alter preparations for next week's second leg in the Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain. Declan Rice also continues to be in standout form.

Negatives

Poor defending from set-pieces allowed Bournemouth back into the game. While Martin Ødegaard was unlucky when jostling with Evanilson, Arsenal's failure to challenge Dean Huijsen for the first goal was careless.

The result also means Arsenal are yet to confirm their place in the top five to ensure qualification to next season's Champions League.

Ødegaard and Arsenal made it three league games without a win at home, taking the lead vs. Bournemouth before conceding twice in the second half. GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Manager rating (1-10; 10 = best)

Mikel Arteta, 5 -- Arteta made his substitutions too late in the second half when the standards had dropped. Didn't adapt in the second half when Bournemouth began forcing turnovers, either.

Player ratings

GK David Raya, 5 -- The goalkeeper's distribution could have been better with inaccurate passes putting his side into trouble on a couple of occasions. Conceded from Bournemouth's first shot on target of the match.

DF Myles Lewis-Skelly, 6 -- Not as busy on the left-flank with Bournemouth prioritizing their attacks on the opposite wing, but Lewis-Skelly positioned himself astutely during defensive phases for the majority of the game.

DF Jakub Kiwior, 6 -- Kiwior battled well against Evanilson, sticking to his task outside of one occasion when the Bournemouth forward eased him off the ball before heading over the bar.

DF William Saliba, 7 -- The France international dealt with danger when called upon, making a crucial intervention that prevented a pass from Marcus Tavernier reaching Dango Ouattara. Put a stop to the counter-attack with a strong tackle on Antoine Semenyo, but he was unfortunate that the Cherries scored from the ensuing throw-in.

DF Ben White, 6 -- Arsenal's right-back could have been better during some defensive situations when he allowed his winger to get by him, though he also had to be aware of regular runs down the channel from opposition left-back Milos Kerkez. Too narrow at times in the second half, and it allowed Bournemouth to get crosses into the box. Linked well with Bukayo Saka when getting forward.

MF Thomas Partey, 6 -- Partey prevented the opposition from building up in central areas during the first half and he progressed the ball best when taking the simple option. Gave the ball away carelessly in the second half too often.

MF Declan Rice, 8 -- Arsenal's engine in midfield, Bournemouth struggled to contain him, as he worked tirelessly to make regular runs from midfield to receive the ball in dangerous areas. He put the Gunners ahead with a composed finish after rounding the goalkeeper, though he could have done more to prevent Dean Huijsen's free header for the equaliser. That said it looked as though he was expecting his teammate to clear the danger.

MF Martin Ødegaard, 7 -- Arsenal's captain was quiet in the opening exchanges, but he eventually came to life with an incisive pass that found Rice to provide the assist for the opening goal. Unlucky in the second half when defending against Evanilson, who was able to convert without much of a connection on the ball for Bournemouth's second goal.

FW Gabriel Martinelli, 6 -- The 23-year-old often got the better of his marker Julián Araujo in the first half, making a number of positive dribbles down the left-flank before producing quality crosses into the box. Should have done better with his chance in the 27th minute when missing the target from Saka's pass. Quiet in the second half, though, and struggled to make as much of an impact.

FW Leandro Trossard, 6 -- Moved into channels to create space for his teammates and confident in possession during transitions. Unlucky with a header in the first half that forced a stop on the line by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

FW Bukayo Saka, 6 -- Bukayo Saka was productive in possession in advanced areas, where he linked well with Arsenal's advanced options as well as Ben White, who he found in the first half inside the opposition's box. Close to scoring with a whipped effort on his right foot that whisked past the post.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating)

MF Mikel Merino, N/R (replaced Rice, 74") -- Made runs to stretch the opposition's defensive line, but couldn't find space to garner any real chances.

FW Ethan Nwaneri, N/R (replaced Saka, 86") -- Looked to beat his marker inside the box. Got frustrated and fouled Kerkez unnecessarily.

FW Raheem Sterling, N/R (replaced Martinelli, 86") -- On for Gabriel Martinelli to provide more energy on the flank. Involved late on when cutting the ball back to Ødegaard before Alex Scott made an important block.

DF Oleksandr Zinchenko, N/R (replaced White, 86") -- Began an Arsenal attack with confident footwork to dribble past David Brooks, but didn't have much time to make an impact.