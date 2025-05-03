Open Extended Reactions

Monaco striker Folarin Balogun scored his first Ligue 1 goal this year following shoulder surgery, as struggling Saint-Etienne was beaten 3-1.

The United States forward was picked out by Maghnes Akliouche and beat the offside trap to seal Monaco's win from the edge of the box. The goal came in Balogun's first Monaco start since Dec.1, 2024.

Akliouche put Monaco ahead after just two minutes. Zuriko Davitashvili leveled for Saint-Etienne in the second half, three minutes before Moatasem Al Musrati put the visitors back in control.

Monaco moved into second place, level on points with Marseille, which has one match in hand and plays at Lille on Sunday.

Folarin Balogun scored a long-awaited goal in Monaco's win over Saint-Etienne. JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/AFP via Getty Images

Balogun returned to competition in March after undergoing surgery in December on his dislocated shoulder. The forward had previously been sidelined for about two months and returned to competition at the end of November. But he took a hit during a game against Marseille that aggravated the problem.

Saint-Etienne remained in the relegation zone.

Balogun wasn't the only American forward to get a long-awaited goal on Saturday.

Daryl Dike scored for West Bromwich Albion in their 5-3 win over Luton Town on the final day of the English Championship season, marking his first league goal since since March 15, 2023, and first goal in any competition since January 7, 2024.

Dike, who has scored thee goals in 10 appearances for the U.S. men's national team, suffered a serious injury to his right Achilles in February 2024, just five weeks after returning from similar injury to his left Achilles.

The former Orlando City striker returned to action in February but Saturday marked his first start of the season.

"Been a longgg time coming!" Dike posted on X. "Great way to end the season from everyone. Words can't describe how thankful I am for your support! See you next season."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.