Transfer rumors, news: Huijsen to pick Liverpool, Arsenal or Chelsea

Dean Huijsen's future could be decided this month with Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all in the race, while Christopher Nkunku has decided to leave the Blues. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Dean Huijsen scored in Bournemouth's 2-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- AFC Bournemouth starlet Dean Huijsen will decide his future "probably this month," according to Fabrizio Romano, who adds that Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are all involved in the race to the centre-back. The 20-year-old has been in superlative form this season, earning his first cap for Spain and being labelled "the next Sergio Ramos" in the process. Huijsen made the move from Juventus to Bournemouth for €15.2 million in July 2024, but -- with a £50m release clause written into his contract -- appears to be headed for one of Europe's elite clubs once the transfer window opens.

- Christopher Nkunku has decided that he wants to leave Chelsea in the summer despite his contract running until 2029, reports Florian Plettenberg, who adds that talks are ongoing. The 27-year-old has struggled to truly make his mark at Stamford Bridge, although he still has 14 goals and five assists across all competitions this term. Nkunku joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig for a reported £52m in June 2023 and has been linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United and Liverpool.

- Aston Villa are stepping up their interest in FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa as they look unlikely to trigger the clause to make Marcus Rashford's loan from Manchester United permanent, claims The Sun. They have been watching 20-year-old Aghehowa since he moved from Atlético Madrid in the summer and had a scout in Portugal to see his recent brace against Moreirense.

- Whether or not Juventus qualify for the UEFA Champions League will shape how they approach the summer, and Tuttosport suggests that Francisco Conceição could be one of those impacted. The Bianconeri aren't completely convinced about triggering the €30m clause to make the 22-year-old winger's loan from Porto permanent, although he could still stay in Italy with both AC Milan and AS Roma both interested.

- Marseille forward Mason Greenwood is desperate to return to England, claims The Sun, which suggests that his stance has alerted a number of Premier League clubs. Having played for Getafe and now Marseille, it is suggested that the novelty of playing abroad "has worn off" for the 23-year-old. The disgraced former Manchester United player has recently been criticised by coach Roberto De Zerbi and OM's fans.

- Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Axel Tape is open to joining Bayer Leverkusen as a free agent in the summer, reports Florian Plettenberg, with the Bundesliga club seeing the 17-year-old as a top player for the future. This comes despite Premier League interest, with Tape having been impressed by video calls with Bayer's managing director of sport Simon Rolfes.