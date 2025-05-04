Craig Burley isn't convinced by Casemiro's resurgence following the Brazilian's performance in Man United's 3-0 win over Athletic Club in the Europa League semifinal. (1:37)

Former Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has criticised the club's decision to transfer Scott McTominay to Napoli last summer, saying "how you can sell Scott is beyond me."

Solskjaer, who now manages Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas, succeeded José Mourinho as United head coach in December 2018 and was given the job on a permanent basis four months later after winning 14 of his first 19 matches in charge.

But the team struggled for consistency during the remainder of Solskjaer's reign and after the team's form soured at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, the legendary former United striker was sacked on Nov. 21.

United academy product McTominay was one of Solskjaer's most trusted lieutenants during his time at Old Trafford, but the Scotland international was deemed surplus to retirements last summer and he joined Napoli in August.

Scott McTominay was a regular in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United team. Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images

"Scott and Fred together, they were lads you would put your hat on every day to give 100%," Solskjaer told the BBC.

"How you can sell Scott is beyond me."

McTominay has enjoyed an outstanding debut season in Serie A and his 11 goals in 31 games have helped boost Napoli's title charge. Antonio Conte's team are three points clear of second-placed Inter Milan with three matches remaining.

Conte said on Friday that he thinks McTominay is a more well-rounded player compared to when he was at United.

"He feels more complete and knowledgeable and he's reaching a key stage in his career where he needs to decide his direction. He never had a primary role at Man United, while here we gave him one," Conte told reporters on Friday.

"He's worked hard and now he's a complete player. His improvement has been shared by the whole team. Otherwise, it would be hard to explain how we've earned 74 points."

Solskjaer also voiced his support for another of his former players, Harry Maguire. The England international was named United captain by Solskjaer in January 2020, but was later replaced as skipper by Bruno Fernandes under Erik ten Hag.

The Besiktas boss said Maguire, Fernandes and Victor Lindelöf are the only United players who reached out to him after his United exit.

"For me, Harry [Maguire] has always been a leader and a fighter," Solskjaer said.

"I was never in doubt when I signed him and he walked in the door he would be captain for us.

"There is another captain there in Bruno. The two of them are top human beings. I was so happy for them last night.

"Those two and Victor [Lindelöf] are probably the only ones I have heard from in the club since I left. You want the best for them."

Solskjaer will come face to face with Mourinho when his fourth-placed Besiktas side face the Portuguese manager's Fenerbahce on Saturday.