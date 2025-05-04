Open Extended Reactions

Former Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that watching his former club "struggling" is "hard to watch" and that looking at the Premier League table is "never easy."

The legendary former United striker's tenure at Old Trafford spanned between December 2018 and November 2021. He was first appointed as interim coach after José Mourinho's exit and then as permanent manager when he led the club to the Europa League final in 2021 where they lost on penalties to Villarreal.

Solskjaer was named as head coach of Besiktas on Jan. 18 and signed a contract with the Turkish Super Lig side until the end of next season.

Despite looking well-set to reach their first Europa League final since Solskjaer's time at the club, United have endured a difficult campaign. Under Ruben Amorim, they are 15th in the Premier League table with four matches left to play.

"Man United is my family and will always be part of me," Solskjaer told the BBC.

"In football, you don't feel sorry for anyone because we are privileged, absolutely 100% privileged to be able to work in clubs like this.

"But for me, it is hard to watch because it is your family that is struggling. It is never easy at the weekend when you look at the table."

Under Solskjaer, Besiktas sit fourth in the Turkish Super Lig. They harbour hopes of a top-three finish which, depending on the result of the Turkish cup final, would offer a Europa League playoff spot for next season's competition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was named Besiktas head coach in January. Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu via Getty Images

Asked why he opted to take the reins at Besiktas, Solskjaer said: "The club is fantastic. I spoke to a lot without doing anything about it. This was the only one I spoke to where I looked back afterwards and thought 'I wish I was there' because there is so much potential.

"You feel the identity and culture in the club is aligned with you; the values about honesty, community work. We were the first club in Turkey to go abroad to play. It is very similar to Man United in that sense. It just reminded me of Man United when I was there."

Solskjaer will come face to face with the man he replaced at Old Trafford on Saturday when Besiktas take on Mourunho's Fenerbahce who are second in the table, eight points adrift of Galatasaray.

The 52-year-old said he is expecting a fevered atmosphere at Fenerbahce's Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

"I saw from Gala, when you are at home and winning these games there is nothing better," he says.

"If you are at home and you don't win, there is nothing worse.

"Football is decided by moments. You see last night [Thursday], Athletic had two or three massive chances and Victor saves one on the goal line. Then it all changes.

"The margins between winning and losing in football are so close. It is better to be lucky than good sometimes.

"Hopefully, it will be one of José's bad nights."